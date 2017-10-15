Nasdaq to snap up eVestment for US$705 million

07 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Asia Asset Management

Nasdaq has announced its intention to acquire eVestment; a US-based content and analytics provider used by asset managers, investment consultants and asset owners to help facilitate institutional investment decisions.

Nasdaq will scoop up Atlanta-headquartered eVestment for US$705 million, funded through a mix of debt and cash, it says in a September 6 statement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and is subject to customary conditions and approvals.



New York-based Nasdaq is most commonly known as the operator of the eponymous US equities exchange. Over the last ten years or so, it has diversified as the profitability in trading equities has shrunk with regulatory changes and heightened competition. The company now bills itself as a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services.

eVestment provides institutional investors with a comprehensive database for both traditional and alternative strategies, including as many as 2,800 individual data points on more than 74,000 investment vehicles. The firm says it has more than 2,000 clients, including 92% of the top asset managers, 76% of the top consulting firms, and 80% of the top 20 pension funds.

Adena Friedman, who took over as president and chief executive officer of Nasdaq in January, has repeatedly stressed that data and technology are key areas of focus and growth for the firm.

“The investment management community is relying increasingly on independent data and advanced analytics to drive their key business decisions, including asset allocation and investment choices. eVestment is the definitive source from asset managers of critical fund-level and investment-level data and analytics to enable asset owners to make informed decisions,” she says in the statement.

“The strategic alignment of eVestment with Nasdaq’s complementary technology and services to the global institutional investment industry, including our surveillance technology, SMARTS, our recent Analytics Hub launch, as well as our long-standing operation of the Mutual Fund Quotation Service, will further expand our buy-side relationships, accelerate our growth opportunities, and advance our objectives to deliver proprietary analytics to our clients.”

She adds: “As a trusted steward of the capital markets industry, we view our partnership with eVestment as a means of strengthening Nasdaq’s support of the investment management industry through enhanced technology and service offerings. Additionally, Nasdaq’s global distribution will create opportunities to propel eVestment’s proprietary offering around the globe – creating a compelling value proposition for our clients and investors.”

According to Nasdaq, the acquisition of eVestment will further enhance its Global Information Services business by broadening its reach into the buy-side, and leveraging the extensive expertise of its leadership team. The statement also says that Nasdaq’s data and index operations, coupled with eVestment’s institutional focus, will result in the creation of new solutions and expanded distribution to support the asset management community.

Jim Minnick, chief executive officer and co-founder of eVestment, says the firm’s leadership team is excited to join Nasdaq, and believes the combined organisation “will allow us to grow our core business while tapping into Nasdaq’s technology expertise, leading data and software products, and global distribution.”

“We’ve grown this business at a 13% annual growth rate since 2013, and together, we expect to produce new and expanded opportunities for our clients by combining our proprietary capabilities with Nasdaq’s core information services offerings,” Mr. Minnick adds.

Asia Asset Management has reached out to Nasdaq for comment on how the deal is likely to affect its Asian operations and will update this article accordingly if and when the firm responds.