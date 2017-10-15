Natixis Global AM outlines APAC expansion plans

10 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, USA, France By Asia Asset Management

Fabrice Chemouny, the new head of Asia Pacific (APAC) at Natixis Global Asset Management (Natixis Global AM) has outlined the company’s growth strategy for Asia Pacific, where it aims to double its assets under management in three years.

Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Chemouny, who took up his new role last month, says in a statement that there are three strands to the firm’s APAC growth plan.

These are: “Organic growth, acquisitions, and partnerships,” he says in the October 9 statement. “A successful combination of these three approaches will help us achieve our goal of doubling our assets under management (AUM) in the region and doubling the percentage Asia represents in our global AUM from five to 10% [by 2020].”

Commenting on each strategy separately, he explains: “Because of our unique multi-affiliate model composed of top global managers who still retain their unique brands, investment style, and team structure, while we provide them with global distribution, global support and seed capital to grow, we are an attractive option for successful businesses who are looking for fund management expertise and global growth without infringing on their intrinsic DNA.”

“We are looking across the region for businesses or teams which expand our current global offering, in particular in pan-Asian equities, fixed income and alternatives,” he adds. “What is certain is that we will acquire high conviction, active managers who fit our culture of transparency and complement our focus on portfolio construction.”

Last week, Natixis revealed it had acquired Investors Mutual Limited in Australia, which the firm says is part of its new strategy.

According to Mr. Chemouny, organic growth would occur across all its seven APAC offices and be driven by specific market characteristics and needs. For example, in Japan, he says there would be a heavy focus on pension funds and life insurance.

“In Hong Kong,” Mr. Chemouny adds, “we will provide for both institutional and retail investors with our registered funds and the wider range available through private banks and advisers.”

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Global AM is part of Natixis, a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. In Asia Pacific it has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and Sydney.

Natixis Global AM had US$951.7 billion in AUM as of June 30 this year.