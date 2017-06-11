Marrying risk parity and alternative risk premia

27 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Natalie Leung

When investors are struggling with the question of what to add to their portfolios with the traditional 60% equities 40% bonds mix, New York-based Neuberger Berman’s strategy of risk-parity portfolio construction offers a new “asset class” which can access the benefit of alternative risk premia.

Investors have long understood the efficacy of alternative risk premia strategies – return sources that compensate for bearing risks that are different from traditional investment risks – but they still face challenging decisions, including which alternative risk premia to select, how to combine them into a portfolio, and how to integrate them into their investment programmes.

The multi-asset risk premia strategy is a long-short market-neutral strategy that harvests alternative risk premia from investments across four different asset classes: equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities, says London-based Ajay Jain, managing director and global head of multi-asset class portfolio management at Neuberger Berman.

The strategy takes into account four factors – value, momentum, carry, and liquidity – to deliver a matrix of different risk factors, on which the portfolio construction is based.

“We have 13 alternative risk premia and each of them will perform differently from month to month,” says Michael Dyer, Hong Kong-based senior vice president and client portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. “The benefit is that they have low correlation to each other.”

Every premium has its time of underperforming or performing strongly, so looking at different risk premia with different styles can allow them to complement each other, he adds.

Given that it is natural to have peaks and troughs of performance, Mr. Dyer says the strategy has a long holding period. “When we put them in a whole in terms of robust portfolio construction, it really [is] the case [that] the whole is greater than the sum of the parts in terms of pay-off you get from the portfolio.”

The strategy targets investors that are looking to diversify away from traditional asset classes, avoiding investing in risk that they are already holding in their portfolios.

Compared to the absolute returns of traditional investment, which tends to be tactical and have some correlation with the equities and fixed-income markets, Mr. Jain says the strategy can generate returns without timing the market.

“We try to achieve almost zero or negative correlation to [the] equity market – the underlying position would be as much as possible to be market neutral,” he says. “We provide absolute returns by harvesting the risk premia which, over the long term, tend to give positive returns.”

Investors tend to have a fascination with income levels, but many forget they have to sacrifice the liquidity of portfolios to achieve that. Therefore, Mr. Dyer believes the multi-asset risk premia strategy with its low correlation to other assets lowers investment risk and allows investment diversification, while allowing investors to seek relatively high-risk yield in other areas of their portfolios.

Neuberger Berman launched its multi-asset risk premia fund in Europe at the end of 2016 and introduced it in Asia early this year. It is mainly targeted at institutional investors in Hong Kong and Singapore.