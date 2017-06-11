Advanced markets to benefit from China’s rebalancing

26 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, USA By Natalie Leung

China’s rebalancing from an export-led economy to one driven by consumption and services is expected to benefit exporters of services to the Asian powerhouse, according to Paul F. Gruenwald, Singapore-based director and chief economist overseeing Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings.

“China cannot make the adjustment unilaterally,” Mr. Gruenwald said at a media roundtable in Hong Kong on Tuesday (April 25). “Everyone trading with China has to make the opposite adjustment.”

Given slowing commodity imports in China and increased imports of consumer goods and services, Mr. Gruenwald believes exporters of the latter category will benefit from the rebalancing.

Australia, for instance, was a big exporter of commodities to China, but now its exports of services is growing faster than that of goods, he says, noting that more Chinese are going to Australia for vacations and education.

Mr. Gruenwald believes advanced economies such as Australia have greater flexibility to rebalance their trade around China based on the four determining factors – exchange rate, government policies, the financial sector, and the factor market, which includes labour and capital markets.

China posted solid growth of 6.9% year-on-year in the first quarter, supported by increased consumption and strong recovery in net exports, as well as a pick-up in industrial production.

China’s continued growth is expected to keep driving the rebalancing of its economy and also of global trade.

With global trade picking up, the so-called tiger economies – Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan – are likely to benefit as they are very trade-dependent, Mr. Gruenwald says. “If the global growth goes up by x%, the growth of these countries will goes up by more than x%.”

As for the trade balance between China and the US, China is always considered to be running a surplus, but this is only true for trade in goods; China actually has a services deficit with the US.

“People tend to focus more on the overall trade and pay lots of attention on goods, but when talking about the trade in services in the US, it is in surplus,” says Mr. Gruenwald.