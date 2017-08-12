Southeast Asia now an attractive hunting ground for foreign asset managers

04 July 2017 Category: News, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Canada, Asia Pacific By Asia Asset Management

Southeast Asia has become a more attractive hunting ground for global asset managers, thanks to regulator-led developments in opening up its markets, according to Cerulli Associates (Cerulli), a Boston-based research and consulting firm.

It says regulators in the region are opening their retail markets to foreign investment funds, and expanding sales channels to grow their fund industries.

For example, Thailand has allowed offshore funds to be sold directly in the country; the Philippines has permitted foreign trust players to build agency forces; and Indonesia approved shariah funds to fully invest overseas, a move which offers sub-advisory opportunities to foreign managers.

Cerulli says such actions are helping to level the playing field between local and foreign fund companies, a conclusion reached based on interviews with more than 60 participants, including asset managers, distributors, regulators and institutions across Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore last year.

Cerulli forecasts total mutual fund AUM in Southeast Asia to grow at a compound annualised rate of 12.3% over the next five years to reach US$566 billion by 2021, led by Indonesia.

“Five years ago, we took the view that Southeast Asia's funds industry held lots of promise that would nevertheless take a long time to unfold,” Chin Chin Quah, associate director at Cerulli, says in a June 29 statement. “But now, we are more sanguine about global managers' prospects in the region, as signs point to a more level playing field between homegrown and foreign fund houses.”

The firm sees more online fund distribution platforms launched across the region, while regulators are looking closely at financial technology developments to facilitate better access to funds.

In the institutional space, foreign asset managers can find outsourcing opportunities from large institutions which are diversifying their portfolios into new investments and sectors, such as alternatives and technology-related sectors.

According to Cerulli’s senior analyst, Rui Ming Tay, Thailand and Malaysia offer better opportunities for foreign managers in terms of assets that are accessible to them.

“Institutions in Indonesia and the Philippines will likely focus more on local infrastructure projects in the near term, or outsource to firms with local presence,” Mr. Tay says in the statement.

Foreign asset managers have started to build a regional presence to take advantage of the opportunities, while domestic managers are diversifying their fund management.

Last week, Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial Corp secured a licence to set up a trust business in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the country’s largest pension fund, has boosted its external fund management.

The EPF’s latest figures published in May show that it outsourced 108 billion ringgit (US$12.6 billion) worth of assets for management to external portfolio managers as at end-2016, up 10.4% from a year earlier. Chairman Samsudin Osman has said the EPF will continue to outsource a portion of its funds as part of its diversification move.