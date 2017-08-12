Hong Kong’s new insurance regulator takes charge

29 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong By Asia Asset Management

Hong Kong’s new independent insurance regulator, the Insurance Authority (IA), has formally replaced the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI).

The IA says in a statement that its principal function is to “regulate and supervise the insurance industry to promote the general stability of the insurance industry and protect policyholders”.

The new regulator officially took over on June 26, when the OCI was disbanded.

The IA is independent of the Hong Kong government and the industry, unlike the OCI, which was a government department.

“The IA strives to facilitate the sustainable development of the insurance industry and to better protect policyholders with a more holistic and effective regulatory system,” Moses Cheng, its chairman, says in the June 25 statement.

He says the IA has various initiatives in the pipeline, including the development of a risk-based capital regime and the introduction of a policyholders' protection scheme.

“To tie in with the launch of the statutory licensing regime for insurance intermediaries, the IA will also set out conduct requirements and professional standards for practitioners by issuing codes and guidelines," Dr. Cheng adds.

The IA was established in December 2015 and had been preparing for the takeover of the OCI’s regulatory functions in phases.

Within another two years, it will also take over direct regulation of insurance intermediaries from the three self-regulatory organisations, namely the Insurance Agents Registration Board, the Hong Kong Confederation of Insurance Brokers, and the Professional Insurance Brokers Association.

The statement says that the government will fund the IA in its initial years.

But in the long run, the IA will become financially independent, and will collect levies from policyholders and insurance licence fees to finance its operations.

Under the Insurance Ordinance, the IA can, effective June 26, collect an annual authorisation fee from insurance companies, and user fees for specific services.

The collection of a levy on premiums from policyholders from next year needs separate legislation, which has been submitted to the Legislative Council, the IA says.