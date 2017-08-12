Japan and Australia ink fintech pact

27 June 2017 Category: News, Australia, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Japanese and Australian regulators have signed an agreement to facilitate collaboration on promoting and supporting financial technology (fintech) innovations.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) have completed a framework that enables them to support the entry of fintech firms into each other’s jurisdiction and share information, the regulators said in a joint statement.

The “framework will help open an important market for Australian fintechs”, according to the June 23 statement, as the Japanese economy is the third largest in the world, with the services sector, including financial services, accounting for three quarters of its gross domestic product.

In recent years, the JFSA has been actively involved in creating a supportive environment for fintech start-ups with a range of measures, including modification of the legal system and the establishment of the fintech support desk.

It said the agreement with Australia would help encourage Japanese fintech start-ups to engage with innovative financial businesses globally.

“ASIC is one of the leading fintech regulators that actively promote fintech by taking progressive actions including [its] set up of the innovation hub,” Shunsuke Shirakawa, JFSA’s vice commissioner for international affairs, says in the statement. “We believe that this framework further strengthens our relationship and facilitates our co-operation in further developing our respective markets.”

ASIC Commissioner John Price says that “Japan has been a world leader in technology for a long time. As we move into a new era of financial regulation, we look forward to sharing experiences and insights with our colleagues at JFSA.”

ASIC signed a similar agreement with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission earlier this month.