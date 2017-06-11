Macquarie Capital acquires RES Japan

05 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Japan By Asia Asset Management

Australia’s Macquarie Capital has acquired 100% of renewable energy company RES Japan in a move to expand its renewable energy development activities in Japan.

Tokyo-based RES Japan, which was a subsidiary of UK’s Renewable Energy Systems (RES) Group, has been renamed Acacia Renewables.

Macquarie Capital, which declined to reveal the cost of the acquisition, is the corporate advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd (Macquarie). Macquarie and its managed funds have invested, or arranged the investments, of more than £8.5 billion (US$10.9 billion) in renewable energy projects since 2010.

The acquisition of RES Japan comes on the heels of Macquarie Capital’s agreement in April to buy UK’s Green Investment Bank for £2.3 billion.

Hajir Naghdy, head of Macquarie Capital, Asia and the Middle East, says the deal can strengthen the company’s capabilities in renewable energy in Japan and across Asia.

“Macquarie has a substantial and longstanding commitment to the renewable energy and clean technology sectors. We are developing projects in the wind, solar, and waste and environmental services sectors in Asia,” he says.

“Through the acquisition of this market leading team of experts in the development, engineering and construction of renewable energy projects in Japan, we are strongly positioned to help diversify the range of energy options available to consumers and businesses across the country,” he adds.

According to the statement, Acacia Renewables is developing a pipeline of onshore wind energy projects throughout Japan and employs a multinational team of engineers and project managers. It will continue to receive advisory and technical services from RES Group.

David Povall, chief executive officer of Acacia Renewables, says the company is confident that “with Macquarie’s support and the in house expertise of the Acacia Renewables team, the business will continue to grow into a leading renewable energy company in Japan”.

Macquarie was managing A$481.7 billion (US$355.6 billion) of assets as at March 31, 2017.