Manulife gets green light to operate trust business in Philippines

28 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Philippines, ASEAN By Asia Asset Management

Canadian insurance giant Manulife Financial Corp (Manulife) has secured a licence from the Philippine central bank to operate a trust business in the Philippines.

Manulife says in a statement that this will “strengthen its business offerings in the Philippines and demonstrates the company’s commitment to deepening its relationships in Asia”.

According to the company, its new subsidiary, Manulife Asset Management and Trust Corporation, is the first foreign financial institution granted the licence following the liberalisation of trust business in the Philippines, a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It says the subsidiary will bring an initial offering of unit investment trust funds – a pool of investments funded by various investors – to investors in the country in the third quarter of the year. For institutional investors, it will offer a suite of customised solutions covering pension accounts, bespoke institutional mandates and segregated accounts.

Michael Dommermuth, Manulife’s head of wealth and asset management, Asia, describes the Philippines as a promising market for the asset management industry given rapid growth of the country’s middle class.

“We have, over time, already built a strong book of business in the Philippines through our investment-linked products,” he says in the June 27 statement.

According to Mr. Dommermuth, the launch of the trust company gives Manulife “the broadest ASEAN footprint of any asset management company, which is strategically important as we anticipate accelerated economic growth” in the region.

Manulife has appointed Aira Gaspar as chief executive officer of the subsidiary. Ms. Gaspar was previously chief investment officer of Manulife Philippines.

“With our global investment expertise and our deep local market knowledge, we are uniquely positioned to service individual and institutional investors in the Philippines,” she says in the statement.