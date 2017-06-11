TAIFEX launches first US equity index futures in Taiwan

15 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, India, Japan, Taiwan, USA By Natalie Leung

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) is listing the first US index futures contracts in Taiwan today (May 15), in parallel with the launch of an after-hours trading session.

The new products – S&P500 Futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) Futures – are US equity index futures contracts tracking the S&P 500 and DJIA indices, respectively. They are denominated in New Taiwan Dollars (TWD).

The launch coincides with the introduction of TAIFEX’s after-hours trading session, during which 11 products – including the two new ones – are allowed to trade.

The after-hours trading session for the US index futures is from 3pm to 5am Taiwan time; the regular trading session is from 8.45am to 1.45pm.

“We have seen the demand for US index futures before, but waited until now to launch the products after the regulator gave the green light for the after-hours trading session,” Tsai Shih-Chuan, senior executive vice-president of TAIFEX, tells Asia Asset Management in an interview.

Taiwan is 12 hours ahead of the US, so currently, Taiwanese investors who have positions in the US stock market can do nothing after the regular trading session even if the US stock market plunges, he says. “The new after-hours trading session can offer protection to domestic investors.”

The S&P 500 and DJIA are two of the top five overseas investments for Taiwanese investors, underscoring their keen interest in the US market.

“Many domestic investors see the US stock market as a reference and some may even take it as a signal for their stock transactions,” says Mr. Tsai. As a result, the Taiwan stock market has a high correlation to the US market.

The cost of direct investment in US stocks holds some investors back, so the new products and after-hours trading can further bolster interest and participation in the US market, according to Mr. Tsai.

It can be a lengthy and costly process to invest directly in the US market as it involves brokers in Taiwan and the US. Furthermore, two different brokerage accounts are required, therefore capital efficiency is reduced. Currency risk is another concern because investors have to exchange TWD into US dollars to carry out transactions.

Mr. Tsai believes the US index futures can address investors’ concerns as they are denominated in TWD, and allow direct investment in the largest US stocks, therefore providing more investment options.

The products are targeted at institutional investors who tend to be more sophisticated than retail investors.

Mr. Tsai believes they will draw positive market response, similar to the Indian and Japanese futures contracts launched previously. “All products take time to develop. As investors have already gotten familiar with the existing index futures, the new products will grow more rapidly,” he says.

TAIFEX listed India's benchmark stock index Nifty 50 Futures last November, and the TOPIX Futures which track the Tokyo Stock Price Index in December 2015. Mr. Tsai says trading volumes for these have been stable; he is also seeing growing participation by retail investors.