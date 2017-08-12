Solactive and Candriam debut family of sustainable indices

30 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

German index provider Solactive AG (Solactive) and Luxembourg-based Candriam Investors Group (Candriam) – a subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management International (New York Life) – have collaborated to launch a family of indices targeting the return potential of socially responsible companies.

The Solactive Candriam Factors Sustainable Index Family comprises three equity and two fixed-income indices, offering exposure to companies with investing criteria determined by Candriam’s socially responsible investing (SRI) screening methodology.

The equity indices provide exposure to Japanese and European companies, while the fixed income indices allow investors to access the investment grade bond market, specifically sovereign and corporate issues denominated in euro.

The fundamentally-weighted indices are designed to exploit the return potential of socially responsible companies with a smart beta scheme, which allocates weight to shares and bonds that display specific value, quality and low-volatility features, according to a joint statement from the two companies on June 28.

A fundamentally-weighted index is one where the components are chosen based on fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings.

According to the statement, the new indices “combine two powerful trends in the investment landscape: the increasing awareness regarding ESG (environmental, social and governance) aspects and the strong interest in factor investing/smart beta”.

The indices are also used as the basis for five new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched by Candriam and trading on the Paris Euronext Stock Exchange.

“Environmental, social and governance factors have become increasingly important for investors due to their potential impact on performance and shareholder value,” Steffen Scheuble, chief executive officer (CEO) of Solactive, says in the statement.

Mr. Scheuble adds that the new index family and the corresponding ETFs allow market participants to “gain cost-efficient exposure to companies and countries conforming to specific sustainability standards, while combining this with a fundamentals weighting approach.”

Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, CEO of Candriam and chairman of New York Life, says that “by combining New York Life’s international knowhow on ETFs with our own expertise, especially Candriam’s long track record in SRI, I am confident this distinctive ETF offer will appeal to the market.”

In the Asia Pacific region, the integration of ESG is gaining traction in Japan, and this is expected to expand in the years ahead with the lead from the country’s Government Pension Investment Fund, according to Michael Jantzi, chief executive and founder of Sustainalytics, a UK-based firm providing ESG and corporate governance research.

“In Japan, ESG integration is largely in equities but I see that changing as asset owners look to expand into fixed income and other asset classes,” Mr. Jantzi said in an interview with Asia Asset Management last month. By contrast, asset owners in other markets such as Hong Kong have been slow to embrace ESG, he added.