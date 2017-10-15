Developed Asia offers quality growth, says Nikko AM

04 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, China, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Investors who want to take advantage of Asia’s high growth but are concerned about risks from external demand – such as protectionist trade policies – may want to consider placing their bets on developed Asia, according to Japan’s Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM).

Peter Sartori, head of Asian equity at Nikko AM, says in a recent report that developed Asia – comprising Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong – offers quality growth exposure.

“Emerging Asia offers some of the most dynamic growth in the world, but developed Asia offers more mature economies, established governance structures, and upside in value-added sectors driven by regional growth dynamics,” Mr. Sartori notes in the September 28 report.

Investors who want to have exposure to developed Asian markets should look at investing into the MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index, the report suggests.

This benchmark, which captures large- and mid-cap stocks across four of the five developed markets in Asia Pacific, has provided an annualised return of over 4.4% over the past ten years. That’s higher than the 2.95% return of the MSCI AC Asia Index, which covers large- and mid-cap stocks across developed markets and emerging markets in Asia.

According to Mr. Sartori, three key growth themes will drive long-term returns in the region and contribute positively to developed Asia markets. They include increased tourism, growing global demand for agricultural products, and demand for healthcare services.

He believes Australia and Singapore are set to benefit from growth in China’s outbound tourism.

“Hong Kong had seen a slowdown in inbound tourist numbers, but these appear to be recovering in 2017. Indeed, overall, Chinese spending on tourism is expected to reach US$421 billion in 2021,” he says.

Australia is also expected to be a major beneficiary of growing demand for both agricultural products and healthcare services.

In the near-to-medium term, Mr. Sartori predicts that investment returns for developed Asia markets will be impacted by a rebound in commodity prices, and also Hong Kong’s banking sector.

“Hong Kong banks have suffered from declining US interest rates, which has impacted their net interest margins and profitability,” he says.

“As the Fed [US Federal Reserve] has raised interest rates in 2017, Hong Kong financials in particular have benefitted from this trend, with equity prices recovering strongly in 1H [first half] 2017. Given the extent of the increase, we see this cyclical trend slowing down in 2H [second half] 2017.”

Nikko AM had $184 billion of AUM as at June 30 this year.