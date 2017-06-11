Nikko AM to debut Japan’s first Asia ex-Japan REIT ETF

07 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore By Asia Asset Management

Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) is to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in Asia’s Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) on June 22.

In a statement, the firm announced that its Listed Index Fund Asian REIT ETF would list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 29. According to Nikko AM’s research, this is the first such ETF in Japan targeting the Asian REIT market.

The ETF will track the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Asia ex-Japan REITs 10% Capped Index, a weighted average index tracking the investment performance of Asia’s ex-Japan listed REITs and comparable securities. According to the firm, it primarily invests in the Singapore-registered foreign investment trust “NikkoAM-StraitsTrading Asia ex Japan REIT ETF”, which listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in March 2017.

The index’s constituents and composition ratio is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December and exposure to any specific stock is limited to 10% at the time of rebalancing.

Asia REITs – particularly in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, says the statement – have grown significantly in recent years due to increased urbanisation fuelled by strong economic growth and offer relatively high yields that drive investor interest.

With US$182.7 billion under management as of March 31 this year, Tokyo-headquartered Nikko AM is one of Asia’s largest asset managers.