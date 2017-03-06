Nippon Life raises portfolio exposure to overseas assets

06 March 2017

Japan’s largest private life insurer, Nippon Life Insurance (Nippon Life), is raising its exposure to overseas investments despite its offshore investments suffering a setback in terms of returns in the six months ended on December 31, 2016.

The insurance firm stated in its latest financial results on March 2 that it had around 63.68 trillion yen (US$557 billion) in total investable assets as of the end of 2016, up from 62.07 trillion yen as of March 31, 2016.

In terms of portfolio allocation, the company had allotted 19.18 trillion yen, or 30.1%, of its total assets to overseas securities as at the end of December, against 17.15 trillion yen, or 27.6%, six months earlier.

Out of the 19.18 trillion yen in overseas securities, about 14.97 trillion yen, or 23.5% of total assets, was placed in foreign bonds, up from 13.42 trillion yen, or 21.6%, six months ago. Meanwhile, its position in foreign stocks and other securities were scaled up to 4.21 trillion yen, or 6.6%, from 3.73 trillion yen (6%).

Performance-wise, Nippon Life’s overseas securities reported a net gain of 1.91 trillion yen during the period, a decrease of 22.1% from 2.46 trillion yen at the end of March.

Domestic bonds remained the largest allocation for the insurance company at 35.6% shares, or 22.65 trillion yen, despite its weighting decreasing from 37.6%, or 23.35 trillion yen, at the end of March 2016.

Nippon Life has been ramping up efforts to explore investment opportunities overseas as a means of seeking higher returns. For example, Reuters recently reported that the company had purchased its first overseas finance loan worth $100 million, which was made to an LNG (liquefied natural gas) project in the US from the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

The company’s president, Yoshinobu Tsutsui, previously said that it is looking to accelerate its shift into non-traditional investment fields.