AXA IM wins ESG mandate from Nippon Life

21 December 2016

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has won a 125 million euro (US$130 million) ESG (environmental social and governance) credit investment mandate from Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life), targeting mainly investments in European corporate bonds with high ESG scores. The investment approach takes into account not only the financial aspects and risk-return profiles of issuers, but also analyses specific ESG criteria.

Yasutoyo Takada, general manager of credit investment at Nippon Life, commented on the deal: “After setting up our credit investment department in 2014, we have been investing in ESG bonds across the globe, with one such example being our independent investment in the first Paris Green Bonds. Our total ESG bond investments already exceed our immediate target of 100 billion yen ($852.8 million).”

AXA IM is a market leader in euro credit fixed-income strategies. According to the firm’s head of euro credit, Anne Velot, the firm has 440 billion euros in fixed-income assets managed globally, of which 230 billion euros are in credit (as at June 30, 2016).

Francisco Arcilla, CEO and representative director of AXA IM Japan, commented: “This mandate is testament to AXA IM’s growing profile in Japan, where ESG investing is becoming increasingly significant as part of the redevelopment of the Japanese financial industry under “Abenomics”. We are delighted that Nippon Life is investing with us in this particular strategy, which strongly resonates with one of AXA IM’s core focus areas of responsible investing.”

According to its latest annual report, Nippon Life had total investable assets of around 62.07 trillion yen as of March 31, 2016. Out of this, 27.6% was allotted to foreign securities, while 37.6% was placed in public and corporate domestic bonds, and 13.1% invested in domestic stocks. The excess was allocated in various assets such as real estate and loans.

Sustainable investing is growing in popularity amongst Japanese institutional investors, especially following the Government Pension Investment Fund’s (GPIF) establishment of its new division, “Stewardship & ESG” last October. The division was set up to strengthen the GPIF’s fiduciary duty for beneficiaries through further stewardship and ESG activities.

GPIF CIO Hiromichi Mizuno previously stated that the fund aims to become a role model for Japanese investors by integrating ESG factors into its investment activities.