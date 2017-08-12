Sally Surgeon to head up Northern Trust’s Sydney office

13 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, USA, New Zealand By Asia Asset Management

Sally Surgeon, who was most recently based in Northern Trust Corporation’s (Northern Trust) Melbourne office, has been named as head of its Sydney office, effective June 1.

Sally Surgeon

As well as retaining her responsibilities as head of client services for Australasia, she is now charged with growing Northern Trust’s Sydney office, which includes supporting various industry, client and consultant relationships in the city, according to a press statement from the firm.

Ms. Surgeon will continue to report directly to Madeleine Senior, head of the Australasia region at Northern Trust, who says: “We continue to see an increasing demand for our range of innovative institutional-level asset servicing and asset management solutions across Australasia.”

Ms. Senior continues: “Sally has been instrumental in growing our client base across the region and we are delighted to appoint her to lead our Sydney office where, drawing on her experience, she will focus on continuing to deepen relationships with our clients and the industry and drive momentum for our expanding business.”

Ms. Surgeon joined Northern Trust in London in 2005 before moving to the firm’s Melbourne office in 2007. With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, she has performed a range of client-facing roles supporting clients, including investment managers, sovereign wealth funds and insurance and superannuation funds, over the course of her career.

Northern Trust established its second office in Australia following its acquisition of institutional equity brokerage firm Aviate Global in May 2016. The company’s Sydney and Melbourne offices combine to offer a comprehensive range of customised asset servicing, asset management and capital markets solutions to institutional and investment managers.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$7.1 trillion, and AUM of $1 trillion as of March 31 this year.