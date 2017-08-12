Outsourcing on the increase amongst Asian institutional investors

15 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By David Macfarlane

Fifty percent of Asian pension funds and investment managers attending US-based Northern Trust’s recent advisory seminar for clients in Hong Kong say their organisations have outsourced or considered outsourcing some middle office functions in the past five years.

However, just over a third (38%) had actually implemented an outsourcing project in that period.

In an exclusive interview on June 14, Caroline Higgins, head of global fund services, Asia, explains to Asia Asset Management (AAM) that Northern Trust hosts various events and seminars for its clients. In May this year, the company hosted two events in Asia – in Singapore and Hong Kong – as part of its Client Advisory Group series. Just over 20 senior representatives attended the Hong Kong event from Asian institutional investors and investment managers.

“With evolving regulatory requirements, a low-yield environment and continuing pressure on pricing and cost structures, both asset owners and asset managers are facing considerable challenges and increasing complexity in the market,” says Ms. Higgins.

“Some institutional investors have found value in middle office outsourcing, which allows them to leverage the expertise of global providers, such as Northern Trust, with capabilities and servicing hubs in Asia. We expect to see more uptake of middle office outsourcing in the region as institutional investors increasingly see the solution’s benefits,” she adds.

When asked by AAM what the specific solutions’ benefits that global providers could offer to institutional investors in Asia were, Ms. Higgins responds: “Global providers have the ability to provide the scale, IT infrastructure, governance and global market coverage, as well as delivering service locally to Asian clients. The ability to provide a comprehensive range of products and services ensures the right solution for clients can be tailored. In relation to middle office solutions, as clients grow in complexity and size, a key challenge is managing the data and flows. Northern Trust is focussed on solutions that provide clients with a single aggregated view across all asset classes, with flexibility in the frequency and format in which the data is available.”

The survey revealed that institutional investors’ decisions about outsourcing are most influenced by perceptions of the service provider’s IT infrastructure, with 58% of respondents citing it as the “most important driver” in outsourcing decisions. Cost considerations were top of the list for only a quarter (25%) of those surveyed, and just 17% considered a provider’s scale to be the most important driver.

Commenting on the survey findings, Ms. Higgins adds: “Northern Trust invests in cutting-edge technologies and we are well-placed to support institutional investors through our robust IT infrastructure. This survey underlines that middle office outsourcing can offer sophisticated analytics, more accessible and up-to-date data, as well as keep pace with market, regulatory and technological developments.”

When asked by AAM to explain which middle-office functions in particular institutional investors had been outsourcing, or had been considering outsourcing, over the last five years, she says: “In financial services, we tend to think of clients as either asset owners – which can either be individuals or institutions – and asset managers. We are now seeing more hybrid clients with requirements that span different segments and services. We are seeing individuals who want solutions traditionally only required by an institutional client, and asset owners who are managing money internally and needing solutions traditionally only used by asset managers.”

She continues: “In Asia, the greatest interest and demand has been in full middle office solutions, including the investment book of records. The drivers for greater returns, increased complexity and regulations, are encouraging the asset owner segment to seek, from providers like Northern Trust, solutions which do not exist within their current business models.”

In regard to the kind of cutting-edge technologies global providers need to deliver to institutional investors in order to support them and keep them competitive, Ms. Higgins points out that with the pace of change in technology today, one needs to view change as both long term and more immediate in nature.

“Longer-term opportunities are still immature but potentially intriguing,” she says. “While long-term technology predictions are always imprecise, we see the confluence of machine learning and robotics as an area with immense potential. The biggest technology to watch in the medium term is distributed ledgers, or blockchain.”

Early in 2017, Northern Trust debuted the first commercial deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market, Ms. Higgins reveals. “While today these types of platforms have a relatively small foothold in the industry as a whole, we foresee a world where entire markets are implemented with heavy reliance on distributed ledger-based platforms,” she says.

According to Ms. Higgins, in the near term, the two key areas of focus are machine learning and client-facing services, giving financial services providers the ability to benefit from exceptional machine learning tools without the associated in-house investment necessary to build them from the ground up.

“These capabilities are starting to be added to internal systems for efficiency gains as well as client facing tools to improve service. Client expectations for data delivery have increased as they choose to incorporate more data into their own systems or send data to their service providers in near real time. Data aggregation is one of the benefits of deploying a middle office solution,” she says.

Finally, when asked about the advent of financial technology, or fintech, start-ups and how they would affect global providers and their ability to act as a one-stop-shop for institutional investors, Ms. Higgins tells AAM that Northern Trust has a number of innovation centres connecting the exploration of emerging technology with the real needs of the firm’s client base.

“In addition to working with clients, we are leveraging long-standing relationships with service providers, academic institutions, private equity and venture capital firms to chart new territory for the application of these emerging technologies,” she says. “These relationships have provided access to the front lines of innovation, at fintech start-ups and related companies. We are embracing new modes of development and working to reconcile a faster pace of change with Northern Trust’s client service standards and commitment to middle office operations. We believe this combination of nimbleness and client focus strengthens our value proposition in a changing market.”

Northern Trust provides depositary, custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, and regulatory solutions to investment managers worldwide and across the spectrum of asset classes. Founded in Chicago in 1889, the company had assets under custody of US$7.1 trillion, and assets under management of $1 trillion as of March 31, 2017.