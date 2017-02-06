Ian Kloss promoted to Singapore CEO at Old Mutual International

06 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Kingdom By Asia Asset Management

Ian Kloss has been named the new CEO of Old Mutual International (OMI) for Singapore. He will replace Steve Hickman who has decided to leave the company to pursue opportunities outside of the group.

As CEO for Singapore, Mr. Kloss will be expected to build OMI’s growth strategy in the region, enlarging its distribution opportunities and expanding its proposition to a wider audience. The company aims to target internationally mobile clients and build on the broker relationships it has already established, while continuing to support and develop OMI’s relationship with private banks and other institutions, as the high-net-worth market is an important growth area for the firm.

Commenting on his promotion, Mr. Kloss remarks: “Singapore is in a fantastic region, with great potential. The market is well regulated with a growing number of wealthy individuals needing quality financial planning and tailored solutions. We are well positioned as a business to continue our growth strategy, build on the relationships already established, and broaden our proposition to a wider audience.”

Mr. Kloss joined OMI, which is part of UK-based Old Mutual Wealth, in August 2014 as an area sales manager in Hong Kong. In this role, he developed key broker relationships throughout Asia Pacific and played an active role in helping adviser businesses deliver high quality, sustainable, financial planning to clients. Originally from the US, Mr. Kloss fronted a campaign in the region to raise awareness of the complications US expats face when it comes to pension savings, helping to underscore the alternative solutions available.

“I would like to congratulate Ian on his well-deserved promotion. His in-depth knowledge of the Asian market will be a real asset and his unfettered enthusiasm will help the team grow our business in the region. We remain committed to the advice sector and to our multi-channel distribution strategy in the Singapore region,” comments Brendan Dolan, sales director at OMI.

Old Mutual Wealth, a division of Old Mutual plc, was overseeing £119 billion (US$149.03 billion) in customer investments as of September 30 last year.