OTPP names new international managing director

05 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) has appointed Jo Taylor, the fund’s regional managing director (MD), as its senior international MD, effective January 1, 2017.

Mr. Taylor, who joined the OTPP in 2012, is currently based in London where he serves as regional MD covering Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Mr. Taylor will have oversight and responsibility for the OTPP’s international offices in London and Hong Kong. He will continue to report to Bjarne Graven Larsen, chief investment officer of the OTPP.

Mr. Taylor will also be involved in the underwriting committees for investments being considered in all regions.

As Mr. Taylor’s promotion coincides with Nicole Musicco, the current regional MD’s move from Hong Kong to Canada, he will also act as interim head for the Asia-Pacific region. In the meantime, he will also split his time between the London and Hong Kong offices, until a new regional MD is selected to replace his role.

Mr. Larsen comments: “Mr. Taylor has an innate understanding of relationship building and the global nature of today's investment environment.”

The OTPP had around US$171.4 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2015. It holds a diverse global portfolio of assets – 80% of which is managed in-house – and has earned an annualised rate of return of 10.3% since its inception in 1990.

The OTPP is raising its exposure to the Asia-Pacific region; for example it opened its first office in the region in September 2013. As of the end of 2015, the pension fund had allocated 8% of its total investments to Asia, and 1% to Australia and New Zealand.