Ontario Teachers’ Asia boss to head back to Canada

19 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, Canada By Asia Asset Management

Nicole Musicco, currently the regional managing director for Asia Pacific at the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’), is returning to Toronto, Canada on January 1, 2017 to serve as senior vice president, public equities. She will be replacing Wayne Kozun who has decided to leave the company. Ms. Musicco’s replacement in Asia is due to be announced at a later date.

Ms. Musicco has been with Ontario Teachers’ since 2002 in private capital, where she held positions of increasing responsibility. She was instrumental in establishing the company’s Asia Pacific regional office in Hong Kong, which opened in 2013. She relocated there as regional managing director last year, where she was responsible for managing the full cycle of Ontario Teachers’ investment activities in the region including origination, analysis, value creation and execution.

Ontario Teachers’ is Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, with C$171.4 billion (US$131.1 billion) in net assets as at December 31, 2015.