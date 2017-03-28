Old Mutual to sell US$446 million stake in US asset management arm to China’s HNA Capital

28 March 2017 By Asia Asset Management

UK-listed Old Mutual Plc (Old Mutual) is to sell a 24.95% stake in its US asset management arm, OM Asset Management (OMAM), to HNA Capital US in a two-stage transaction for approximately US$446 million.

HNA Capital US is the New York-based subsidiary of HNA Capital, a Chinese financial and travel conglomerate with some $145 billion in total assets.

Old Mutual says in a statement that its stake in OMAM will drop from 50.8% to 25.9% when the deal is completed. The transaction comprises the sale of a 9.95% tranche of OMAM shares at $15.30 a share, and the sale of a further 15% at $15.75 each.

The completion of the first tranche is subject to antitrust clearance under US legislation, and is expected to take about 30 days.

Completion of the second tranche is subject to additional regulatory approvals in various other jurisdictions, and is expected to take place in the second half of 2017.

Financial Times reported that Old Mutual had received several offers to acquire the 24.95% stake in OMAM from both strategic buyers and private equity groups, including HNA Group, TPG Capital and Advent International.

Old Mutual says it will use the proceeds of the sale for general corporate purposes. The company adds that it is not subject to any lock-up arrangements in respect of its remaining shareholding in OMAM, and intends to continue reducing its stake in an orderly manner. The company did not specify how much more of its OMAM shareholding it plans to sell.

Old Mutual expects two HNA Capital US-nominated directors to join OMAM’s board – one upon completion of the first tranche of the stake sale, and the other after the second tranche.

According to Financial Times, Old Mutual sold a 15.2% stake in OMAM on the public market last year, which took its shareholding in the firm down to 50.8% from 66% previously.

OMAM had approximately $240 billion in total AUM as of December 31, 2016.