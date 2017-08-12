PBOC chief economist Jun Ma to leave for academia

10 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global By Liz Mak

Jun Ma, one of the original handful of market advocates who had helped conceptualise and push China’s RMB internationalisation programme, is leaving his role as chief economist at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) after three years.

His departure brings an end to long-held rumours that he had been side-lined as part of the pro-reform group at the Chinese central bank.

Mr. Ma will be starting a new life in academia after a “transitional period”, working at the Beijing-based Tsinghua University’s Tsinghua PBC School of Finance, Reuters reported late Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The PBOC and Tsinghua University’s media department did not immediately respond to calls for comments from Asia Asset Management (AAM).

Before taking up the PBOC role in April 2014, Mr. Ma was chief economist for Greater China and head of China and Hong Kong strategy at Deutsche Bank, based in Hong Kong. He was with the German bank for 13 years.

At Deutsche Bank, he was consistently rated the top China analyst and Asia economist in surveys of international investors, and had significant influence as an explainer of China who could move money flows in the markets, especially with Westerners.

Mr. Ma was brought in to the PBOC with a mandate to be its point man in charge of communicating the RMB internationalisation policies to investors and markets, where he has had a significant following.

But in the crucial days of the August 2015 change to the pricing mechanism of the RMB, he was not immediately made available to investors until the move had already spooked markets.

“(Mr.) Ma wrote quite a lot on RMB internationalisation and the role Hong Kong could play in the process back in his days at Deutsche. So people expected the internationalisation may speed up after he entered the central bank,” Marco Yau, a senior analyst at CEB International Investment, tells AAM.

“But the surging bad debt, A-share market crash and the furious capital outflow that happened during his term had probably forced the PBOC and the country to push back the agenda. It's not something an economist could do single-handedly anyway, no matter how brilliant he is. A stable financial system and support from the top would be the key for a genuine liberalisation,” Mr. Yau adds.

“I think the internationalisation programme is still on, but at a much lower level of priority,” according to a source at a leading investment management company investing in the RMB internationalisation programme who has stayed in touch with Mr. Ma over the years. He spoke to AAM on condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivity of the subject ahead of an upcoming Communist Party of China congress.

“He (Mr. Ma) told me a couple of years ago that his level was not deep and high enough to get exposure to any confidential materials or policies. As chief economist at PBOC, he was at a consultant-advisor level, which means whatever he says to the government doesn’t matter. His words get trashed often,” the source says. “Affiliating with Tsinghua could lead to many money opportunities from consulting. But I agree it’s a waste for Jun.”

Mr. Ma, Cao Yuanzheng, the chief economist of Bank of China, and He Dong, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s former research chief who is now a deputy director for monetary and capital markets development at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C., had been the leading intellectuals who lobbied behind the scenes for an internationalised RMB. The trio had written significant reports that led to official policies to gradually open up China’s capital account.

But at the PBOC, Mr. Ma’s requests to attend events and meet with investors—as was his custom at Western employers—were frequently hobbled because of “protocol”, according to market sources. Instead, he was made a writer and an occasional speaker for “gentler” subjects, such as responsible investing and green bonds in China.

“Dr. Ma has been instrumental in developing RMB internationalisation, but we think his most important legacy is related to green finance. He has been the leading mind behind the developments of this very important sector, (which is) much needed to get blue skies back in China,” Karine Hirn, a Hong Kong-based partner at East Capital tells AAM.

Mr. Ma did not take his family to the Mainland when he took up the PBOC job, suggesting that he was hedging his bets. “I think Jun has played it safe because even though he moved to the PBOC a few years ago, his wife and two children are still in Hong Kong,” one source says.

Mr. Ma trained at the Development Research Centre for China’s State Council in the late 80s. Between 1992 and 2000, he worked his way up from an economist at the IMF, to a senior economist role at the World Bank.