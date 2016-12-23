PE Panorama: CalPERS new transparency policy exposes poor PE performance

21 November 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

As yet another refuge from the insane spectacle of Brexit and the new Trump cabinet, here’s some sobering, sensible and independent developments from the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), which presented its Private Equity Annual Programme Review to its board on Monday (November 14).

Under the auspices of Managing Investment Director Réal Desrochers, the pensions giant revealed for the first time the share of its private equity (PE) gains that it actually shares with the general partners (GPs) whose funds it invests into – a figure of around 14%. This is part of a suite of commitments to greater transparency, in the wake of past controversies, that also led CalPERS to adopt the Private Equity Accounting and Reporting Solution (PEARS) and the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) transparency template.

As of June 30 this year, CalPERS’ US$26.4 billion PE programme was not exactly at the top of its form. The one-year net return was only 1.7%, versus the three-year figure of 10%. For its 2015/16 financial year, CalPERS realised just under $3.26 billion in gains from its PE portfolio, sharing $539 million with its managers as well as paying out a further $228.4 million in fees. Given the size of the portfolio, that’s obviously not a vast amount, but at just 1.7% net return, you can see why any investment manager might want to shave some of that figure off. Still, any long-term asset class, in principle, is going to have its down years.

As well as further PEARS integration, CalPERS lists its 2016/17 objectives as being “to allocate up to $4 billion” and “continue to reduce complexity”, which presumably reflects the ongoing tendency among major limited partnerships to consolidate and reduce their number of commitments. “Over-diversification negatively impacts performance”, as the review says. CalPERS has already “committed to separate accounts with improved economics”, and that pressure for better performance will definitely not go away. CalPERS has been applauded for this step towards transparent disclosure, and obviously is ready to justify such expenses.

Nonetheless, its overview of the programme stresses that “costs matter”, and with $4 billion lined up to commit, and an open public commitment to be transparent about its fee levels, CalPERS might actually gain more leverage on its GPs to secure preferential treatment on fees, more separate accounts, co-investment rights, and other sweeteners. On the other hand, once the Trump regime gets in the saddle, its climate change non-policy might just drown the whole of California and render the whole issue academic anyway…