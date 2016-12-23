PE Panorama: Warburg Pincus closes first China-focussed vehicle

19 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

For anyone with Asian private equity (PE) on their radar, there’s only one story truly worth following this week: the news that Warburg Pincus “has successfully closed Warburg Pincus China LP”, a US$2 billion companion fund to the Warburg Pincus Private Equity XII, and its first ever China-focussed vehicle. According to earlier Dow Jones reports, the new fund will split China opportunities 50-50 with the $13.4 billion global fund, for a total of $4 billion targeting China. But hold on a minute… hasn’t Warburg Pincus been investing in China for a while now?

Well, as it happens, yes. In its own release on the fund close, Warburg Pincus’s co-CEOs Charles Kaye and Joseph Landy attested: “Since our first investment in China in 1994, Warburg Pincus has been a consistent presence in the region. We have now invested over $7 billion in 90 companies, generating strong returns for our investors.” Limited partners (LPs) apparently acknowledge that track record, as the new fund, according to Warburg Pincus, “received third-party commitments in excess of its $2 billion hard cap after six months in the market.”

This is despite the oft-cited prognoses for slowing growth in China, which should be a particular worry for the new fund given its growth capital focus. Mr. Kaye and Mr. Landy also cited the “significant opportunities we see for growth investing in the country”, but that is a thesis that can no longer enjoy the instant assent that it once did – and makes one wonder why Warburg Pincus chose this moment to launch its first-ever China-focussed growth vehicle.

Perhaps the firm felt its China operation needed a fresh boost after the departure of David Li, its top China executive, in February 2016. After 14 years with Warburg Pincus, Mr. Li left to establish his own business. His departure followed the exit of Chang Sun, former Warburg Pincus head of China and North Asia, in mid-2015. Many will remember Mr. Sun as one of the stalwarts of the earlier generation of China PE investors. He retains a relationship with Warburg Pincus as a “special limited partner” for the firm.

Meanwhile, managing directors and co-heads for China – Julian Cheng and Frank Wei – have been appointed joint leads on the new fund. It is evident that Warburg Pincus is spreading its bets on China, with its PRC business park developer investee D&J China launching its own real estate fund in the same week, in partnership with AVIC Trust, an investment division of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, targeting $1.45 billion.

As an indicator of Warburg Pincus’ pedigree in China investing, Mr. Sun is also credited with being founder of the China Venture Capital Association. One can only hope – on Warburg Pincus’s behalf – that its legacy and pedigree has passed down fully to the new China fund and its new leadership.