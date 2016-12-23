PE Panorama: CVC Capital Partners unfazed by doomy hysteria surrounding US presidency

22 December 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

CVC Capital Partners (CVC) is obviously unfazed by all the doomy hysteria surrounding Donald Trump’s elevation to the US presidency. The leading European buyout firm, according to a report in the Financial Times (FT), is apparently toughening up its terms for investors anxious to get into its latest vehicle, (presumably styled CVC European Equity Partners VII if it’s wearing the usual CVC colours) – after receiving expressions of interest amounting to some €30 billion (US$31 billion), over double the fund’s target amount. The new vehicle, looking for around €12.5 billion with a €15 billion hard cap, according to the reports that started to emerge in mid-2016, was already cited as potentially the largest buyout fund ever from a European fund manager. Now those targets are starting to look, if anything, conservative.

FT's anonymous tipsters do indicate that CVC will stick to its original hard cap, and will favour a fast close on favourable terms rather than taking on further capital. If they are trustworthy, CVC could be getting an especially sweet deal from its eager limited partners (LPs). According to the FT’s sources, the new fund’s investors may forego the early-bird discount, itself a relic of the global financial crisis, which could give them up to 5% off the usual management fee. Early simply won’t be a question with so much demand already stacking up to plough into the fund as fast as CVC can admit it. CVC’s managers may also be able to start getting their share of profits after the fund investments have returned just 6%, rather than the usual 8% hurdle rate, the sources add.

Separate reports have already cited CVC as one of the major buyout firms looking for longer duration on its funds. If this applies to the new vehicle, CVC’s LPs had better be confident in their choice, as they may be locked in to the fund until a maturity up to 14 years away. CVC European Equity Partners VI, though, also closed on soaring demand from LPs, and ended up turning away money after scraping the ceiling of its €10.5 billion hard cap back in mid-2013; so obviously investors’ opinion of the firm, and of the asset class’s prospects in general, hasn’t changed in the interim.

With global buyout dry powder already passing the US$500 billion mark in mid-2016, though, according to Preqin and many other sources, is this really the time to be taking such big bets on even major name brands?

Are the returns going to be commensurate with all this eagerness to commit, or are they inevitably going to be driven down by the weight of uninvested capital and competition between general partners? Never mind the impact of CVC’s own fees and terms? LPs seem to have already reached their own conclusions – that, or an awful lot of eyes are wide shut.