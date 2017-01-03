PE Panorama: CalPERS cuts back on private equity

03 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) serves as a bellwether for much of the institutional investment community worldwide, given its position as the largest US public pension fund. Its longstanding commitment to private equity (PE) has certainly done no harm to the asset class’ credibility, not least among institutions in emerging economies across Asia and elsewhere. So, the news, reported in Reuters and elsewhere, that the US$303 billion pension fund is decreasing its allocation towards private equity is liable to have quite a ripple effect among its limited partners.



Based on the decisions that were made at the 19 December meeting of the CalPERS investment committee, the pension fund is now planning to trim its private equity commitments from 10% of its total portfolio to 8%. According to Reuters, CalPERS’ Chief Investment Officer, Ted Eliopoulos said with regards to the change, that it was being done in large part to mitigate risks in the portfolio. Real estate and infrastructure are expected to pick up some of the slack as CalPERS seeks to position itself against the impact of market volatility.



All this concern over volatility perhaps ought to create some additional worries around an asset class that in some views is supposed to counter volatility. Admittedly, CalPERS has had some issues beyond those faced by many other PE programmes; such as commitments made during previous investment cycles that still have yet to be worked out. Its level of current commitments to funds, and expected realisations from assets already invested, are naturally going to colour decisions about how the whole allocation is likely to perform in volatile times. That said, a 2% shift - even if that actually represents a 20% cutback in the level of commitment within the asset class - is hardly a damning verdict on prospects for PE, not least as CalPERS has faced a different struggle in the past; which is finding enough high quality private equity investment opportunities to sink more than 10% of its assets into.



All the same, this development has to be viewed within the context of the news that immediately followed the disclosure of the private equity pullback – CalPERS’ declaration that it would be lowering its overall investment return target to 7%, from the preceding 7.5%. I can¹t imagine that many observers would not have taken notice of the timing, and I don’t expect many institutional investors to still view private equity as some kind of “magic bullet” to cure the ills of underfunded and underperforming pension programmes of the world. However, any lingering hopes to that effect will probably have taken an extra knock from CalPERS’ decision. No doubt, private equity still deserves its place in any pension fund portfolio– but the question is, how much should be focussed on PE? In any case, CalPERS’ latest answer appears to be: “Less than you thought.”