PE Panorama: Asian PE is finally coming of age

06 March 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Asian private equity (PE) takes its turn to step into the limelight again with another deal drama, this time involving Pacific Alliance Group’s (PAG) tussle for Hong Kong-listed industrial gas company Yingde Gases (Yingde), where co-founders Zhao Xiangti, Sun Zhongguo and Trevor Strutt – the latter two recently removed from leadership of the company in a boardroom coup – all agreed to sell their joint 42.1% stake to PAG for US$616 million. Ironically, Mr. Sun and Mr. Strutt are reportedly at loggerheads with Mr. Zhao; and selling to the highest bidder is about the only thing they appear to be able to agree on. PAG’s offer is conditional on it acquiring total commitments of over 50%.

“Since December 12, 2016, Mr. Sun and Mr. Strutt have been consistently stating that they consider the best outcome for shareholders is for the company to be acquired by a suitable bidder,” declared the official statement on the Yingde website. Furthermore, the cash offer is “a premium of 87.5% over the placing price announced by the Majority Board on November 5, 2016”, and all shareholders “will still be able to accept another offer at a higher price provided it is 5% or more than the offer price”. PAG is also free to match the offer.

In a further statement, Yingde’s independent non-executive directors declared that they: “Would like to remind shareholders that the removal of the executive offices of Mr. Sun and Mr. Strutt was a decision taken by the Majority Board at the time”.

Many investors are apparently betting on an even higher offer. The HK$6 (US$0.77) price per share put forward by PAG was easily bested after Yingde resumed trading, peaking at HK$6.40 before falling back to just short of the HK$6.30 needed to beat PAG’s offer. Speaking to Reuters, local hedge fund Oasis Management Company has declared that conditions are already ripe for a higher offer than PAG’s, and that it will seek a seat on Yingde’s board. Meanwhile, American company Air Products – which initiated the whole bidding war with an offer in December – looks increasingly left behind.

As per the official statement on Yingde’s site, PAG is “one of the largest Asia-based private equity firms with about $16 billion in capital under management and with over 380 staff including over 150 investment professionals based in major financial centres in Asia currently operating a $3.6 billion buyout fund”. That’s the kind of scale that shows how Asian PE has come of age. There was once a time when commentators jibed that PE firms in Asia would never be able to overcome the region’s entrenched corporate interests and open up a true market in control. Now it seems that at least one major Asian PE firm is the main contender to restore order in a corporate situation that is, quite simply, out of control.