PE Panorama: ILPA template likely to become PE industry standard worldwide

16 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe, United Kingdom, Netherlands By Paul Mackintosh

The extensive media coverage on the Institutional Limited Partners Association’s (ILPA) reporting template “on fees, expenses and carried interest” has resulted in industry players seeing more value in declaring their compliance with ILPA requirements. For instance, financial services group Citco has just announced “an automated system to assist its private equity (PE) firm clients with the various ILPA fee reporting requirements”.

More and more PE general partners (GPs) are likewise finding it advantageous to highlight their compliance with the ILPA template, with New York-based mid-market PE firm Searchlight Capital Partners – which closed its second fund at US$1.9 billion in December 2015 – being the latest to highlight this on its website and quoting Dow Jones to that effect. ILPA is now gearing up for its first European forum in London in February and is no doubt planning to attract even more buy-in from limited partners (LPs) and even GPs. With this in mind, it is worth pausing to consider what the ILPA reporting template actually is, and how much value it brings to PE investors.

Citco echoes the ILPA in stating that: “ILPA's fee transparency initiative is a broad-based effort to establish more robust and consistent standards for fee reporting and compliance among private equity investors, fund managers and their advisors”. As of November 2016, ILPA cited 56 “investor institutions” that had endorsed and adopted the template, while “more than 125 ILPA member organisations have indicated that they plan to use the template in their negotiations with GPs”.

Big GP names on board include Advent International, Apollo, Blackstone, Carlyle, CCMP, Hellman & Friedman, KKR, Silver Lake and TPG. With these names joining LPs and LP groups like CalPERS, CalSTRS, CPPIB, and the Federation of the Dutch Pension Funds, there seems little doubt that the template will become the industry standard worldwide.

This then raises the question of ILPA’s choice of targets. Rather than trying to make a difference across the industry to the institutionalised (sic.) norm of 2% management fees and 20% carried interest for GP compensation, it’s gone after an easier target: GP transparency and accountability. LPs have said, time and again and in many different contexts that they are happy – even with the high fees and compensation levels for PE LPs – so long as it is ensured that the GPs would strive to deliver outperformance on each investment. It thus requires GPs to be properly motivated by the compensation structure, which also entails them being honest and transparent about how they extract compensation from an investment.

Only then can there be a true alignment of interest between GPs and LPs. ILPA’s CEO, Peter Freire, remarked: “We are on the cusp of meaningful change that is in the long-term best interests of all industry participants.” One can only hope that he’s right about the first part of that sentence, as well as the second.