PE Panorama: SoftBank steps up to buy Fortress

20 February 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, United Kingdom By Paul Mackintosh

SoftBank Group (SoftBank), one of the most active, most diversified, and at times, it seems, the most confusing investment groups to come out of the original tech bubble – has just stepped up to buy American private equity (PE) and alternatives major Fortress Investment Group (Fortress), for a price tag of US$3.3 billion in cash.

That’s an interesting figure set alongside the $70 billion of assets that Fortress manages, but PE has long had a striking dichotomy between the value put on its management companies, and the amount of capital they actually have on their books. It’s also an interesting contrast to the $14 billion that Fortress was valued at in February 2007, when it became one of the first big-name PE houses to get a public listing. That probably tells you a lot about the track record of the proposition of publicly listed PE firms. From this deal, Fortress’s shareholders are getting a premium of 38.6% on the company’s closing price (prior to the deal), or “of 51.2% to Fortress's three-month volume-weighted average price,” according to SoftBank.

“Pete Briger, Wes Edens and Randy Nardone, Fortress principals, and senior investment professionals, will remain in place and will retain their significant participation interests in fund performance,” the announcement reads. It also states that Fortress will operate within SoftBank as an independent business headquartered in New York.

SoftBank may plan to apply all that Fortress expertise to its $100 billion Vision Fund, which is on track to close at its astronomical total later in the year; but at this point, the deal looks to be unrelated to that vehicle. Rather, SoftBank may simply be following the same strategy as many of Fortress’ listed PE peers; which is to become a multi-disciplinary asset management and investment platform, with private investment as one of its many capabilities.

“Fortress' excellent track record speaks for itself, and we look forward to benefitting from its leadership, broad-based expertise and world-class investment platform,” said SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. “For SoftBank, this opportunity will immediately help expand our group capabilities.”

At present, Fortress manages assets on behalf of over 1,750 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of private equity, credit, real estate and traditional asset management strategies – all of which strategies are now accessible to its acquirer. At least in this case, SoftBank appears to be paying a bargain price for its acquisition.