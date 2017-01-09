PE Panorama: 2017, the year of the PE Investor

09 January 2017 Category: News, Global By Paul Mackintosh

Research firm Preqin is ringing in the new year with some happy news - if you’re a private equity investor, that is. Their latest fundraising update as of January 3, 2017 reads: “A thousand funds reaching a final close, securing US$602 billion in commitments.” Given all that expressed investor interest, it’s not surprising to find Preqin also concluding in its December survey that “institutional investor appetite for private capital hasincreased over recent years and 79% currently invest in the industry. A similar proportion of investors have a positive or neutral perception of private capital.”



This appetite is surely partly driven by a similar tempo of deal-making. Preqin’s fundraising figures follow hard on the heels of its prediction that global buyout deals were “set for a record year in 2016,” with 3,985 buyout-backed deals recorded at the end of December - a figure which is expected to gain more momentum moving forward, perhaps even to equal Preqin’s all-time high of 4,006 deals from 2014. Even if the total value then was $319 billion - not exactly a record-breaking figure, but the pace itself was impressive. Although exit numbers in 2016 may have been less persuasive - at 1,682 through the year for a total of $330 billion, versus 1,859 exits worth $431 billion in 2015, or 2014’s other record-breaking figure of $465 billion from 1,910 exits - the level of realised value was evidently still enough to keep investors coming.



And Preqin expects them to continue doing just that. “Looking to 2017, this growth period does not show many signs of ending in the coming months. Nearly 3,000 funds are currently in market at the start of the year,” opines the research firm, quoting a $1 trillion total target for all those vehicles. At this point, readers could be forgiven for a “what could possibly go wrong?” moment. Preqin definitely seconds them on that point, noting that “dry powder in almost all asset classes has risen over the past 12 months, and now stands at $1.47 trillion across the industry. This level of activity brings its own set of challenges, as fund managers and investors must both work hard to find the opportunities that best appeal to them.”



The prospect of up to $1 trillion more on top of all that uninvested capital, against a background of slowing investment and exit activity, ought to set alarm bells ringing. Even if all that capital succeeds in finding a target, margins are bound to be compressed and entry valuations driven up by competition and the sheer weight of money. Target investees, advisors, and vendors of surplus assets might be rubbing their hands inanticipation, but LPs might do better to feel a touch of trepidation.