PE firms keep a keen eye on Mainland consumption sectors

19 January 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe By Asia Asset Management

Despite the uncertainties surrounding US President-Elect Donald Trump’s hawkish Chinese policy and ongoing RMB volatility, China-centric private equity (PE) managers are stepping up to seize investment opportunities in the consumption-driven China market.

Speaking at the HKVCA Private Equity Forum in Hong Kong on January 18, Harry Hui, founder and managing director of ClearVue Partner, highlighted that domestic consumption has become one of the major components in terms of GDP contribution.

“The industry is differentiating with the emergence of many sub-sectors such as healthcare and entertainment. As such, PE managers should be more sector-specific in the course of seeking investment opportunities in China. We’re predominately engaged in healthcare investments. The sector is virtually very thriving with the rising domestic spending,” he said.

Ben Li, partner at Ally Bridge Group, echoed Mr. Hui’s view that the healthcare sector will contribute significantly to the country’s GDP in five-to-ten years, saying: “We believe the underlying theme for the healthcare sector is “innovation” as Mainland healthcare entities are looking into cutting-edge technology. In this context, they need enormous support in terms of capital, talent and policy.”

Derek Sulger, a partner at Luner Capital, claims that PE managers have to place more emphasis on the “quantitative approach” and familiarise themselves with the changes in consumption habits in the Mainland in order to best capitalise on the market size.

As such, PE managers should not only focus on investors, but also look into the operations aspect of the entities they invest in, to see whether they are able to adapt changes in the market.

That said, Mr. Sulger admitted that the US trade policy and RMB factor would affect his own fund’s decisions to pursue investments in China.

Kenneth Wong, a partner at Primavera Capital, pointed out that cross-border investing has become one of the prevailing themes in the industry, provided PEs could identify a strong strategic domestic partner.

On a separate note, PE investment in the Chinese public market remains sluggish. According to the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association, only six PE-backed IPOs were recorded in 1H2016, compared to 40 in the corresponding period in 2015.