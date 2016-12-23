PE Panorama: Caesars’ investors demand disclosure of wealth data from TPG and Apollo heads

26 September 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By Paul Mackintosh

The Masters of the Universe of private equity (PE) may not be quite as invulnerable as their reputation suggests. US Bankruptcy Judge A. Benjamin Goldgar, who is overseeing the bankruptcy of Las Vegas casino operator Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (Caesars), has ordered David Bonderman, co-founder of TPG Capital (TPG) – one of the giants of the PE industry – to reveal details of his personal wealth, along with Marc Rowan, co-founder of Apollo Global Management (Apollo), and its principal David Sambur. Naturally, they are resisting the demands while making counter-offers to the creditor groups that initiated the action in the first place.

TPG and Apollo privatised Caesars for US$31 billion in January 2008; Caesars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2015. Clearly, this has not worked out to be one of the buy-out sector’s best-ever jumbo deals. The initial reorganisation plan of the general partners (GPs), designed to appease creditors in line to receive less than half the value of their original commitments, ran into trouble with a group of second-lien junior bondholders, who are now suing Caesars’ still-solvent parent – Caesars Entertainment Corporation – claiming that TPG and Apollo told it to renege on a loan repayment guarantee and to shift out assets, including other casinos that could have been used to repay the $18 billion of outstanding debt.

The hold-out creditors are putting pressure on the buy-out GPs to contribute more to the reimbursement plan, in opposition to an initial proposal that would free the executives from personal liability over the bankruptcy. A court examiner determined in March that Caesars and its PE investors could be liable for up to $5 billion in damages for claims of breach of fiduciary duty, while the dissident creditor group reportedly calculates the total potential claims to be $12.6 billion.

The TPG and Apollo-led counter-offer made this week involves an additional $1.2 billion on top of an earlier $4 billion to senior and junior creditors. Most of this, however, will be in the form of Caesars’ stock, with an additional $100 million from insurance, and would wind down most of TPG and Apollo’s stake in Caesars. This does not look like a serious concession to the dissident shareholder group’s attempt to hold senior TPG and Apollo figures personally accountable, but it remains to be seen whether that latter move is more than a negotiating ploy. As to the buy-out kings themselves, will they act with more circumspection and humility in future when judges are putting them personally in the firing line? Don’t bet on it.