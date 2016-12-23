PE Panorama: Standard Chartered PE to split from parent group

03 October 2016 Category: News, Asia, Global By Paul Mackintosh

One of Asian private equity’s (PE) best-regarded names is in trouble – thanks to a US investigation into alleged dealings at one of its Asian investments. Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE), whose long and successful track record of deal making ranges from its historic base in Singapore to South Korea, now looks likely to be spun out of its parent bank following a US Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation into whether Standard Chartered (StanChart) did enough to counter possible bribery at Indonesian investee power company MAXpower Group Pte Ltd (MAXpower), reportedly revealed by an internal audit. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) covered the investigation, and now has followed up with reports that SCPE could go independent under its CEO Joe Stevens.

SCPE in this instance is fingered by the WSJ report as the source of StanChart’s exposure to the MAXpower issue. SCPE first invested in MAXpower in 2012, and since 2015 has been the majority owner following a further US$60 million equity commitment. At this point, it’s still unclear whether there is enough substance in the bribery allegations themselves to justify DoJ action. Transparency International ranks Indonesia at 88 out of 168 on its Corruption Perceptions Index, but 36 out of 100 on its corruption score (compared to 8 and 85 for Singapore); meanwhile, MAXpower has countered that the WSJ article is one-sided, and that the company has anyway instituted stringent controls since SCPE took full control in 2015.

Greg Karpinski, former SCPE MD, is now executive chairman and CEO of MAXpower. The irony is that in fact StanChart itself may have contributed to SCPE’s risk exposure, as the bank already has a deferred-prosecution agreement in place with the DoJ since 2012, following admissions of breach of US sanctions against Libya, Iran and Sudan. That agreement makes StanChart liable to follow-up prosecutions if further undoing is uncovered.

And what are the prospects for an independent SCPE? Likely very good, as the pedigree cited above suggests. As SCPE’s official blurb states, it “targets investments in companies whose principal operations and management are located in Greater China, Korea, Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and India”.

Bank-connected PE firms have been some of the most important pioneers in the development of Asia Pacific PE (Morgan Stanley Private Equity springs to mind), and there seems little reason to doubt that SCPE will take its investment savvy into any new incarnation. The whole argument about whether SCPE represented any kind of structural risk to its parent in the first place is one to be had (or that should have been had) in another place and a very different time. But there appears to be few risks ahead for what likely will be a pretty bright and rewarding future. And who knows, maybe even fewer risks once shot of its parent bank’s regulatory entanglements.