PE Panorama: Is KKR's WebMD buy fairly valued?

31 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Paul Mackintosh

KKR is in the news again – actually, you would be hard put not have noticed the headlines in the business and financial press – with its US$2.8 billion cash purchase of WebMD, via its Internet Brands portfolio company, which holds other online information and content assets.

The announced acquisition price is just over 20% higher than WebMD’s closing stock price the Friday before the deal closing, and roughly one third higher than its starting price at the beginning of the year.

Martin Wygod, chairman of the medical information company, said that the offer represents a “substantial premium” for its shareholders – that, after WebMD spent five months reportedly holding discussions with over 100 potential investors or strategic acquirers.

“KKR and Internet Brands are pleased to be investing behind the experienced WebMD management team and trusted WebMD platforms,” Internet Brands Chairman Herald Chen said. “The combined portfolio of leading vertical internet assets will be a powerful one.” Indications are that KKR and Internet Brands will look to build WebMD’s value via synergies with other healthcare and internet properties.

Other headlines that readers may or may not have noticed are months of comment claiming that tech assets are overvalued, and counter-comment claiming that no, they’re not, and that strong fundamentals justify those valuations.

Obviously, there are different positions to take on this question – depending partly on which side your bread is buttered. A month ago, you had Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, going on CNBC to say that tech valuations still looked reasonable. Then, only a few days before the WebMD deal went live, Business Insider Chief Executive Officer Henry Blodget went on CNBC to declare how worried he was by the run-up in tech stocks.

So, has KKR struck a fairly valued deal?

I think my perspective on that question should be obvious – if the fact that KKR made WebMD the best offer out of over 100 suitors doesn’t speak loud enough in itself. Or the fact that WebMD’s search for an investor or acquirer was triggered in the first place by cutbacks in advertising spend in the healthcare sector.

There is one thing I will say. With the asset class bulging with dry powder after the latest fundraising binge, just about every target is likely to be overvalued on recent metrics. And the chief positive for the major buyout investors is that they’re almost certainly going to be able to find a private equity peer equally desperate to put their capital to work, ready to take that asset off their hands in a secondary deal. Just like KKR took Internet Brands off Hellman & Friedman’s and JMI Equity’s hands in 2014. Plus ca change.