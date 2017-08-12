PE Panorama: Summer brings a glut of positive reports for private equity

07 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global By Paul Mackintosh

If you’re a Cassandra by nature, what do you do when there is only good news? After all, the financial press has been practically deluged by a summer silly season glut of positive reports for private equity.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the combined AUM of Apollo, Blackstone, Carlyle and KKR rose 6.5% during the second quarter of 2017 to a total of US$921 billion, in a story headlined Investors Pile Into Private Equity at Greatest Clip Since 2013. Rocket scientists and other gifted individuals will already have deduced that this total is close to the $1 billion figure for uninvested private equity dry powder so often cited lately, though other estimates speak of up to $2.5 trillion.

The WSJ attributes this to institutions stampeding out of sky-high equities and bonds, and into other asset classes. "Why are people giving so much money to us? Because they see everything else as less attractive," said David Rubenstein, co-CEO of Carlyle, candidly.

And the performance of Apollo and Carlyle is definitely the kind to leave their stocks richly valued. Apollo matched analysts’ expectations; Carlyle exceeded them. Mr. Rubenstein said publicly: “As a result of the strong performance we have delivered for our fund investors, demand is high for new funds. We raised over $8 billion of capital in the second quarter with acceleration likely in the second half of 2017.”

Both Mr. Rubenstein and co-CEO Bill Conway insisted that Carlyle had no plans to raise its fundraising target, despite investor interest, simply to be sure of investing what it raises. Carlyle admitted that it had been unable to invest more than 80% of a couple of its previous vehicles - not the kind of confession that private equity firms will typically make. Yes, I do welcome this outbreak of candour and honesty as good news. Carlyle obviously has nothing to lose by moderating investors’ expectations. It would be so good to see similar realism and moderation among Carlyle’s enthusiastic investors.

As far back as March, we had Bain & Co.’s private equity report concluding that investors in the asset class face depressed future returns purely because of sky-high valuations on target assets. Valuations either of listed targets, or comparables drawn from listed valuations. Valuations that are now, months later, so much higher that they are stampeding investors into private equity funds. And with such lemming-like behaviour by supposed paid professionals, is it any wonder we had a global financial crisis? That doesn’t sound like good news to me. Given the persistence of human stupidity, it doesn’t sound like news at all.

I’ll allow one crumb of positive news. I’ve more than once questioned whether the great migration of the leading US private equity firms to listed company status was a smart or appropriate idea. Blackstone and many others have consistently complained that public markets’ investors consistently undervalue their stock. However, Carlyle’s results do at least show that, whatever value public markets put on their shares, private markets’ limited partners don’t see any performance degradation at all.