PE Panorama: The potential attractions of listed PE

16 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

Amid all the hoo-ha about the private equity (PE) fundraising bonanza, a couple of interesting reflections have emerged on a different approach to accessing the asset class: investing in listed PE firms.

This isn’t exactly a new thesis. Long before KKR took its permanent investment vehicle KKR Private Equity Investors public on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange in 2006 and the Blackstone Group launched its New York Stock Exchange initial public offering in 2007, SVG Capital (SVG) was offering investors the chance to buy into Permira funds through its presence on the London Stock Exchange.

SVG listed in 1996, and its share price – and its listed PE thesis – prospered for over a decade, with attractive premia to net asset value, before the first wave of the global financial crisis (GFC) undid it.

Now both the Financial Times (FT) and the Motley Fool have released fresh reflections on the potential attractions of listed PE.

In the FT’s Adventurous Investor column, David Stevenson notes that “the London stock market has become something of a hotspot for listed private equity funds, feeding into some of the biggest and best funds usually only available to institutions.”

He then enumerates what he describes as “the PE Dogs … a mini portfolio of listed private equity funds which have fallen out of favour and trade at a large discount.”

One of his pet dogs, the ICG Enterprise Trust, has in fact just released an interim update covering the last six months, citing “continued excellent short, medium and long-term outperformance,” with Chairman Jeremy Tigue claiming “both the net asset value and share price outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index over one, three, five and ten years.”

And for Asian investors, Mr. Stevenson cites Symphony International, run by Anil Thadani, a familiar name among Asian PE veterans.

Many listed PE groups still protest that they’re undervalued by the public markets. Tony James’s outburst in April 2017 during a Blackstone earnings call will not be soon forgotten. If investors agree, then they have every reason to stay in PE stocks pending a subsequent rerating. Investors who bought into Blackstone back in April would have been rewarded: Blackstone’s stock has gained just over US$4 since its April low, and now trades at just over $33.

But the attitude displayed in that April incident apparently hasn’t gone away either, and investors tempted to commit to PE on public markets might do well to remember SVG’s fate: overenthusiasm for, and overexposure to, Permira’s funds led to a share price plunge after the GFC broke, and eventual sale of its portfolio to HarbourVest in 2016, and liquidation.

And the Motley Fool’s Dan Caplinger warns that investing in a listed fund manager leaves “you exposed to the success or failure of the management company as a whole. That can lead to a better diversified portfolio, but it makes it impossible to generate the truly massive returns that a well-focused private equity fund can produce.”