PE Panorama: Steroid-pumped bull run still shows no sign of abating

18 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Paul Mackintosh

Howard Marks, co-chairman of US-based global asset management firm Oaktree Capital Management, has shared two consecutive memos, the latest of which, “Yet Again?”, dropped into my inbox at the end of last week (week-ended September 8). This was a follow-on to his earlier memo, “There They Go Again... Again” of July 26, which, as Mr. Marks remarked, “has generated the most response in the 28 years I’ve been writing memos”.

Remember that, as of end December 2016, Mr. Marks was responsible for some US$101 billion of AUM in alternative investment strategies. So if his comments are attracting that much attention, any allocator to alternatives ought to listen.

Mr. Marks took a great deal of care to expand on his earlier warnings, which ticked off what he deemed “the four most noteworthy components of current conditions”, to whit:

1) “The uncertainties are unusual in terms of number, scale and insolubility in areas including secular economic growth; the impact of central banks; interest rates and inflation; political dysfunction; geopolitical trouble spots; and the long-term impact of technology.”

2) “In the vast majority of asset classes, prospective returns are just about the lowest they’ve ever been.”

3) “Asset prices are high across the board. Almost nothing can be bought below its intrinsic value, and there are few bargains. In general the best we can do is look for things that are less over-priced than others.”

4) “Pro-risk behavior is commonplace, as the majority of investors embrace increased risk as the route to the returns they want or need.”

In particular, Mr. Marks quoted his own remarks on CNBC, saying: “It’s not what’s going on; it’s how it’s priced... When we’re getting value cheap, we should be aggressive; when we’re getting value expensive, we should pull back”. And: “Nobody disagrees with any of the four of those, and if not, then it seems to me that this is a time for increased caution”.

I’ve been arguing for weeks that institutions are ploughing money into a private equity market less and less likely to reward those commitments with market-beating returns. And the steroid-pumped bull run still shows no sign of abating.

“When widespread euphoria and optimism cause asset prices to meaningfully exceed intrinsic values and normal valuation metrics, at some point we must take note and increase caution,” Mr. Marks concludes. “And yet, invariably, the market will continue to march upward for a while to even greater excesses, making us look wrong.”

As Mr. Marks insisted, few to no other market gurus appear to disagree with him. So why are institutions persisting regardless? Fools or fiduciaries? For the sakes of hundreds of billions of dollars and euros in pensions and savings, I hope that’s an or, not an and.