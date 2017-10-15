PE Panorama: PE firms themselves issuing public health warnings

04 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Switzerland By Paul Mackintosh

I hope readers aren’t becoming bored of the constantly reiterated theme that private equity (PE) firms are in danger of buying into a seller’s market in a period of all-time high valuations. But I’d be shirking my duty if I failed to emphasise that investors reading this entry and actually proposing to put money into the asset class right now may risk returns that fall far below their expectations.

Maybe not, in which case, fine. But I’m sure that a large number of institutions that put money into venture capital funds just prior to the bursting of the dotcom bubble did not walk away later with many happy returns to show for it. And lo and behold, we’ve already been seeing months of reports warning of the imminent bursting of our current tech bubble.

As it happens, I have fresh evidence to bring to the table – this time from a leading PE investor. Swiss private markets investment manager Partners Group, a stalwart of limited partner (LP) commitment to Asia Pacific during the great ramp-up of the region’s PE sector in the early 2000s, has just released its Private Markets Navigator report for the second half of 2017, “which shares the firm's mid-term outlook” on the various private asset classes and sub-classes it invests in. And the prognosis for PE is that “the prospect of different potential macroeconomic outcomes paired with high valuations makes for a challenging investment environment.”

Partners Group invests directly in target assets as a regular general partner (GP), acquires portfolios of assets as a secondary investor, and makes “commitments to select managers in the private markets” as an LP investor. So, it’s broadly exposed from one end of the asset class to the other, with no special brief to talk up prospects.

And its strategy “to continue to generate sustainable returns”? First, a focus on 'platform investments’, “through which we can develop resilient market leaders at a reasonable price”. Second, find 'category winners' – “leaders in terms of market share or growth potential in sub-sectors benefiting from trend-based tailwinds”. Finally, “seek out 'niche leaders' with strong defensive capabilities”.

That might be reassuring. Partners Group, with about US$66 billion under management, obviously has a lot of trusting investors backing up its investment approach. But it’s not that very different from the approaches applied by other PE firms.

More telling, to my mind, is the warning in its announcement. Peak valuations combined with macroeconomic unpredictability sound to me like an all too potent recipe for an underperforming fund vintage. And now it’s the PE firms themselves that are issuing the public health warning.