PE Panorama: Is PE actually a good fit for retail?

23 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

News that US retailer Nordstrom has suspended its negotiations with private equity (PE) firms to go private should come as no surprise to witnesses of the Toys “R” Us debacle, where general partners (GPs) have been blamed for the collapse of a much-loved retail institution.

According to reports in The Wall Street Journal and elsewhere, Nordstrom has ended discussions with PE group Leonard Green & Partners and other suitors, against a background of considerable reluctance from banks and others to provide leverage for a deal that could have been worth some US$10 billion. Other potential investors cited by financial media include KKR and Apollo.

“The group has suspended active exploration, for the balance of the year, of the possibility of proposing a transaction to take the company private,” states the Nordstrom press release, adding “that it intends to continue its efforts to explore the possibility of making a going private proposal after the conclusion of the holiday season.”

The Nordstrom family, who hold around one third of the company’s shares, may hope for a strong holiday season to shift lenders’ sentiment, the reports state. But barring a major turnaround for the US retail sector, those hopes could be destined for disappointment.

Is PE actually a good fit for retail? Well, in an era when investment in new technology and systems is one of the key ingredients for sustaining competitiveness, PE ownership can provide sequestration from the strictures of listed status, business enhancement expertise, and most of all, the capital needed to transition a business to a new and sustainable structure. Or at least, that’s the classic rhetorical answer.

Obviously, it didn’t work for Toys “R” Us. Amazon is often being fingered as the source of the US retail sector’s woes, but few commentators seemed inclined to blame Jeff Bezos for the Toys “R” Us debacle. Instead, almost unanimously, they blame leveraged buyout (LBO) debt as the proximate cause of the toy retailer’s collapse.

In current market conditions at least, margins in retail are evidently not good enough in a mature economy to support large volumes of leverage debt. Even with the colossal amount of dry powder in PE coffers, and the hunger for deals at today’s peaky asset prices, the LBO model evidently can only be pushed so far.

This refreshing evidence of realism among GPs and lenders might give some comfort that the current investment vintage is not going to be a total mare’s nest of overpriced hasty deals. But that’s cold comfort for Nordstrom.