PE Panorama: CalPERS looking to move into direct investment territory

24 July 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

Reuters has shared some news of interest to any institutional investor committing to private equity (PE) – which also reflects on some other trends I’ve been remarking on recently. According to the news agency, the US$323 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) is now looking to move into direct investment territory, following the likes of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board into direct ownership and management of assets and companies. The report indicates that CalPERS may look to set up a separate vehicle to manage direct activities, and increase its activity in the co-investment space.

Interestingly, Reuters also reports a good year for CalPERS’s PE portfolio, with a 13.9% return for the financial year ended June 30, exceeded only by public equities, and contributing to an overall 11.2% return across the portfolio.

“Private equity has been CalPERS' best performing asset class in the past two decades and accounts for about $26 billion of its portfolio,” notes Reuters. The pension giant itself hailed the latest results. “I am proud of our investment team for achieving double digit returns this year,” said Ted Eliopoulos, CalPERS’ chief investment officer.

And yet, as I’ve already mentioned recently, CalPERS has discussed reducing its PE exposure, chiefly over concerns that it is paying too much to general partners (GPs), who themselves do not assist it to achieve its targets in transparency and accountability.

Those same GPs might reasonably argue that CalPERS’s own performance figures show there is more than enough upside in its PE portfolio to justify a few peccadillos of the asset class. Yet, I’m sure that money talks as loudly at CalPERS as anywhere else, and in the face of those attractive figures, CalPERS is still looking to get out of the fee-paying business, and start earning more for itself with fewer overheads. And as I’ve so often said, CalPERS is a bellwether in the US pension funds ecosystem, and others will follow its lead. All of which ought to give GPs pause.

Some more news back up the point. EnerVest, a $2 billion PE fund focusing on the energy sector, has now effectively gone bust, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal, with lenders negotiating to take it over. Investors in the fund, including the Orange County Employees Retirement System, are now reportedly looking at their commitments being written down to essentially zero.

EnerVest is only the most conspicuous casualty of energy bets. KKR saw two of its biggest energy buyouts, TXU Corp and Samson Resources Corp, go bust earlier this decade, losing a reported $4 billion. With even the most prestigious big-name PE firms exhibiting such a chequered record, CalPERS and others may well decide they can save the fees and make their own mistakes.