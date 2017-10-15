PE Panorama: Norway’s GPFG ponders entering PE market

25 September 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Norway By Paul Mackintosh

News that Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), managed by Norges Bank Investment Management, has topped US$1 trillion in value for the first time ever, confirming its position as the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund (SWF), seems a good moment to reflect on its private equity (PE) investment strategy. Or not. Because it doesn’t have such a strategy. Yet.

Yes, with an AUM exceeded only by the very topmost tiers of global asset managers, the world’s biggest SWF has no direct exposure to PE. The GPFG has 65.1% of its AUM in equities, 32.4% in fixed income, and just 2.5% in unlisted real estate. Currently, it isn’t even permitted to invest in PE.

That may change, though. In August, the Norwegian government announced that the Ministry of Finance has appointed an expert group as a part of work to assess whether the fund “should be allowed to invest in equity in unlisted companies”, targeting a December 2017 reporting date.

“The expert group shall describe and assess the investable market for unlisted equity for the GPFG, and assess expected returns, risks and costs for such investments. A key question is to which extent equity investments in unlisted companies represent systematic different investment opportunities”. The expert group’s mandate includes “an assessment of whether certain parts of the investable market for unlisted equity would suit the GPFG well, given the size, horizon, and political anchoring of the fund, and which would not.”

Naturally, some general partners (GPs) will be hoping for favourable answers to those questions, and that some of that immense AUM may soon be heading their way. Sceptics may counter that, if the GPFG has grown so large off traditional asset classes, then perhaps it doesn’t need PE at all.

Yet, much of its bumper value is surely attributable to the current run-up in asset valuations, especially equities. If we really are at the cusp of a bull market, then that may see a severe drop-off.

Just imagine what a 10% correction of 65.1% of $1 trillion would look like. And if that mathematical exercise is too feeble a test, then imagine how that translates into lost pensions, lost social services, lost health benefits, and all the other goods that the GPFG is supposed to secure.

I’ve been saying for weeks that now would be a really bad time to overcommit to PE, with record dry powder levels and few cheap investment opportunities. But the GPFG is already hugely exposed to a historic bull run. And the possibility of losing some money on PE a few years down the line looks surprisingly good compared to the racing certainty of losing big on public equities within months.