PE Panorama: Fiduciaries are betting billions on stable returns

28 August 2017 Category: News, Asia, China, Global, USA, Europe, United Kingdom By Paul Mackintosh

Back to the big numbers again, because there’s one that really shouldn’t pass unremarked: US$24.6 billion. That’s how much Apollo Global Management LLC raised for its Apollo Investment Fund IX, now on the record books – for the present, at least – as the largest private equity (PE) fund ever.

As a comparison, Apollo’s fund now exceeds the annual gross domestic product of every nation bar the world’s top 105 economies, according to World Bank 2016 figures, including developed economies like Iceland, Malta, and Liechtenstein. And Apollo raised that in just seven months, at “an average fundraising rate of around $115 million a day”, according to Preqin.

Signs are that this still isn’t the peak of the market. Christopher Elvin, head of PE products at Preqin, remarked that prior to the closure of the Apollo Investment Fund IX, “the record for the largest ever private equity fund had stood for 11 years. However, Apollo may not hold the title for that long: there are two other private equity funds currently in market which have larger targets, and which may be looking to hold a final close in the coming months”.

“We’re grateful for the overwhelming vote of confidence we have received from our longstanding limited partners and new investors,” said Leon Black, chairman and chief executive officer of Apollo, in his firm’s second quarter results announcement earlier this month. “We believe this support reflects our market-leading investment performance, disciplined and value-oriented investment approach across economic cycles, and ongoing commitment to the investors in our funds.”

Where is Apollo going to put all that money? Bloomberg’s private capital guru Jason Kelly pointed out that, for Apollo, “this is the second fund in the last two years. The last fund came in at $18 billion”. He attributed the fundraising success to Apollo doing “almost everything”, not being just equity investors but debt investors as well, “and they go into some ugly situations”.

Combined with equally peaky entry valuations, “ugly situations” do not sound like a recipe for stable returns. But who am I to say, when fiduciaries are betting billions on precisely that outcome?

Bloomberg also noted, quoting Wells Fargo figures, that performance fees only contribute around 54% of Apollo’s total income, versus other sources and especially management fees, whereas around 77% of income at KKR is attributable to performance-related compensation.

So Apollo is going to be sitting very, very pretty. But the investors who put all that money into the fund in their “hunt for better returns”, as Bloomberg put it? What kind of return are they going to see post-realisation? Well, if you prepare for disappointment, you can only be pleasantly surprised, right?