PE Panorama: Value-add is becoming a real challenge for PE

30 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA, Europe By Paul Mackintosh

Private equity (PE) appears to be in one of those defensive/aggressive binds again: determined to fight its corner and win backing, yet at the same time under attack, with greater or lesser justification.

Business Insider reports on the aggressive push by Blackstone Group, Apollo, and other leading PE firms to attract more capital from high net worth investors, independent broker/dealers, family offices, and moderately wealthy individuals. The pitch is based on reported average returns of around 13.5% before fees over the first decade and a half of the century, according to Business Insider.

The Financial Times (FT), meanwhile, devotes an extensive interview profile to Marco De Benedetti, former Telecom Italia chief executive, and now co-head of Carlyle’s European buyout group. PE, he declares, “is about hard work and building something”.

Then you have a Bloomberg report on the struggles between organised labour and the new bosses of their bosses: private equity owners of investee companies. The article cites a relatively small dispute between the Los Angeles hospitality workers’ union and Lowe Enterprises, owner of the local Terranea luxury resort and manager of a PE fund of US$2.5 billion. It also instances demonstrations in winter 2016 by the Communications Workers of America outside the offices of Apollo, lead investor in Momentive Performance Materials, then in dispute with the union over cost cutting.

And on CNBC, venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale has a commentary “In defence of private equity” against “the common criticism ... that it's parasitic and destroys jobs.”

Where to stand in this somewhat schizophrenic perspective? It surely can’t be just insiders vs. outsiders, rich vs. poor, can it? Well, perhaps there’s a clue in an inadvertent admission by Mr. De Benedetti in the FT article: “Very few private equity executives come from the corporate world.”

Given the data Mr. Lonsdale quotes, that PE investors back 23% of US mid-size companies and 11% of large US companies, you could be forgiven for wondering where they do come from. That’s quite a concentration of ownership, especially if the owners know nothing about running a corporation.

The answer, of course, is that they come from banking and finance: money men (and far more rarely, women). Mr. Lonsdale’s defence is primarily mounted against criticisms of PE from, of all people, venture capitalists, who operate similar fund structures, but who are usually far more focused on actively running and growing their assets.

PE’s leveraged buyout tactics are now commoditised, and “the industry is extremely saturated”, Mr. Lonsdale cautions.

Value-add is becoming a real challenge for the asset class. Perhaps its leaders ought to start acting less like small in-out opportunistic investment partnerships, and more like people who actually run companies. Who knows, that might even include acting like responsible corporate citizens… mightn’t it?