PE Panorama: Last of the pre-GFC buyout binge casualties

03 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, USA By Paul Mackintosh

Does private equity (PE) kill companies? That might not be a question that the limited partners (LPs) who have built up global dry powder in the industry to the current US$1 trillion level may want to consider. But there is some conspicuous and disconcerting evidence that it does – in the shape of the bankruptcy of Toys R Us.

Headlines like “Toys R Us buckled under private equity ownership” in the Financial Times or “Private Equity, Not Amazon, Killed Toys R Us” in Seeking Alpha don’t leave much wiggle room.

Toys R Us was sold to a consortium of investors, chiefly KKR, Bain Capital, and real estate investor Vornado, in 2005, for $6.6 billion. Post acquisition, it was carrying $5.2 billion in debt as of spring 2017.

The company has now filed for bankruptcy protection and has hired advisers to find potential acquirers, as it struggles under the $400 million tranche of that debt due in 2018 – an amount that parallels the annual debt servicing repayments it’s been making since 2005.

Do the accusations stick? Buyout pundits could argue that Toys R Us is simply one of the last of the pre-global financial crisis (GFC) buyout binge casualties. But the company has had plenty of time to adjust to post-GFC realities, and few smart commentators seem to be buying into the view that Amazon and Walmart killed it.

Besides, Walmart suffers the same bricks-and-mortar burden as Toys R Us, and hasn’t foundered like the toy giant. Furthermore, 2005 wasn’t yet the peak of the pre-crisis market.

Faced with that debt burden, we’re back to the oft-reiterated cliché of operational improvement. Buyout firms are supposed to create the value they eventually extract from their new acquisitions to reward their LPs and pay off their debt by improving their operations.

Inevitably, sometimes post-acquisition value creation isn’t going to be able to reach that far, not least as the target is usually distressed or at least in need of restructuring. And the acquisition price and amount of debt are hostage to bidders’ acquisitive machismo and the pressure to invest their funds.

Commentators haven’t been slow to point out that PE investors have taken out of Toys R Us at least as much as its immediate debt obligations in fees, interest payments, etc.

A few years ago in Asia, some local PE firms were pioneering the leverage-lite or leverage-free buyout, relying purely on post-acquisition growth and business improvement to compensate them. Perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned there.

Buyouts are an established part of the financial landscape, unlikely to ever go away. An essential component of an attractive alternative asset class? Yes. An instant panacea for corporate underperformance and restructuring needs? No. An often damaging burden on companies? Sometimes. And perhaps investors and the public at large have a right to expect better than that.