PE Panorama: VC industry setting new records with increasing regularity

09 October 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Norway By Paul Mackintosh

As reports emerge that private equity’s (PE) record deluge of fundraising has – at least temporarily – slowed, so have figures on the tempo and valuations of the deals where this glut of money is being put to work.

Research firm Preqin has just released its third quarter (3Q) fundraising update, positing that “it seems likely that the year will set new fundraising records. However, 3Q may represent a slight stumble in that progression, as fundraising levels have fallen compared to recent quarters.”

According to Preqin, 267 private capital funds globally have secured a combined US$150 billion, “a substantial total, but nonetheless some way off” the $204 billion raised by funds closed in the second quarter”. Furthermore, “the largest fund closed this quarter was the Apollo Investment Fund IX, which at $24.7 billion is the largest private equity fund ever.”

Meanwhile, the Financial Times (FT) has put out a report drawing on Thomson Reuters and other data to conclude that the global value of PE transactions stands at “$212 billion, its highest level since the boom years of a decade ago,” including some of PE’s “biggest deals since the financial crisis,” with valuations at similarly stratospheric levels. The FT cites the acquisition of Nordic payments business Nets by Hellman & Friedman, valued at $5.3 billion or around 30% above the target’s share price.

Preqin has also released a report for the third quarter of the year on venture capital activity, observing that “the venture capital-backed deal industry has registered a second consecutive record-breaking quarter, as 2,362 deals were announced worth a combined $49 billion.”

According to Preqin’s head of venture capital products, Felice Egidio: “The industry is setting new records with increasing regularity. Increased opportunities in emerging markets and increased appetite from investors are combining to propel the venture capital industry to new heights.”

So at least all that money raised recently is actually going somewhere, and is not sitting on the sidelines waiting for global valuations to fall. Will the full year break fundraising records?

“The last quarter of the year is traditionally the most active for fundraising, as managers look to sew up their vehicles,” according to Preqin. As this suggests, structural factors on the general partner (GP) side, rather than waning appetite on the limited partner (LP) side, appear to be the main determinant of the slowdown in the third quarter.

That may or may not be a good thing, because the deal making tempo and valuations being reported suggest that there is still every concern about the valuations now being paid for deals. Critics and Cassandras warning of the risks of bubble-level ticket prices and subsequent poor returns haven’t had to wait long for data to back up their fears.