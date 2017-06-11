PE Panorama: The buyout big boys are back in town again

15 May 2017 Category: News, Asia, Australia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe, Canada By Paul Mackintosh

Private equity (PE) and Australian media have had a mixed relationship. Some particularly striking deals were done in Australia just prior to the 2008 global financial crisis, but post-crisis, some of those went south, and not in an antipodean sense.

CVC Capital Partners lost its long-time Australian head, Adrian MacKenzie, in 2012 after its lead role in the US$5.8 billion buyout of Nine Entertainment turned into a debt-for-equity swap that cost it its entire stake in the business.

Undeterred, the buyout big boys are back in town again. TPG has partnered with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to launch a $1.6 billion unsolicited offer for the real estate portal and metropolitan newspaper assets of Fairfax Media. The loss-making media group, owner of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian Financial Review, and other key media properties, is struggling with the usual internet-era challenge of falling print revenues, as well as with labour unrest due to job cuts.

Fairfax might not have too much to worry about, though. The group’s shares have already risen above the initial cash consideration offered by the TPG-led consortium. Furthermore, as Fairfax announced, “the Fairfax board notes that there is no certainty that the indicative proposal is capable of being implemented given the complexity involved in splitting the businesses…[which] may not optimise shareholder value”.

Some existing institutional shareholders have also declared they’re not happy with the deal structuring, which would leave them with the group’s current debt. Even so, TPG might stay in the game, due to pending changes in Australia’s media ownership laws that could lead to a wave of consolidation as old limits on regional media asset ownership and broadcast penetration is scrapped.

Then there’s the other unfavourable aspect of PE’s relationship with Australian media – the bad press it’s often attracted in the past for the usual perceived sins of asset stripping, asset flipping, etc.

TPG itself ran into bad press and public criticism back in 2009 for its flotation of Australian retail giant Myer, in an initial public offering (IPO) that scored a big listing payday for the promoters, but left Australian investors, many of them small retail punters, holding a stock that soon sank far below its issue price. It also triggered a failed chase after TPG’s post-IPO profits by the Australian tax authorities.

Australian journalists weren’t slow to bring up that case again in their coverage of TPG’s Fairfax bid. But TPG’s latest push suggests that PE giants are nothing if not resilient – and thick-skinned.