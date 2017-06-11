PE Panorama: Schroders strengthens alternatives capabilities with Adveq acquisition

24 April 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Europe, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland By Paul Mackintosh

There’s a lot of interesting private equity (PE) news doing the rounds right now, but from an asset management perspective, one story stands out: Schroders’ acquisition of Adveq Holding AG (Adveq).

As per its announcement, the UK’S largest listed independent asset manager has “reached [an] agreement to acquire Adveq Holding AG, a high-quality specialist private equity solutions business, with strong year-on-year growth in assets under management.” The deal brings “more than US$7 billion of client commitments and a predominantly Swiss and German client base” under Schroders’ umbrella.

Bruno Raschle, founder and chairman of Adveq, stated that: “Partnering with Schroders, a FTSE 100 global investment management business, provides Adveq with access to new markets and an enhanced proposition for our clients.” The announcement also stated that “there will be no changes to the investment team, process or strategies that Adveq manages on behalf of clients.”

As at November 2016, Schroders reported some $480.7 billion in assets under management, so Adveq’s client commitments are not in themselves going to make a major difference to its business. However, the strategic intent behind the deal, and the implications for the broader asset management industry, are undeniable.

As the Schroders announcement also says, “the acquisition of Adveq accelerates the growth of Schroders’ private assets business and complements existing capabilities and expertise in the real estate and infrastructure finance sectors.” Note the tie-in with the other alternatives asset classes there. Schroders is signalling as clearly as it can that, despite its scale and AUM, it needs to be taken seriously as an alternatives house as well.

I’ve met Bruno Raschle on many occasions, and can confirm that Schroders is making a smart choice. Will the “strong cultural fit between our two firms” that Schroders Group CEO Peter Harrison talks of in the announcement actually work out in practice?

Not every alternatives firm or team has found the embrace of a larger asset management group congenial. And it’s rather ironic that, as more and more bank-owned PE teams have spun out on the general partner (GP) side, either from regulatory imperatives or plain ambition, more and more asset managers seem compelled to pick up alternatives teams on the limited partner (LP) side.

With PE fundraising reaching new heights, the asset management majors clearly feel they have to build capacity in this area. It’s to be hoped that Schroders’ reassurances about autonomy hold true, and that the Schroders/Adveq pairing is a positive step in this direction.