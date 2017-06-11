PE Panorama: Asia now rivals US as primary global venture capital market

29 May 2017 By Paul Mackintosh

Is this a new golden age for venture capital? You might be forgiven for thinking so from Preqin’s Private Equity and Venture Capital Spotlight for May 2017, which declares that “the global venture capital industry is expanding at an accelerating pace, with total assets under management reaching US$524 billion as of June 2016, according to the latest data available”. This represents, according to Preqin, “an eighth consecutive year of growth, with the assets held by venture capital funds now nearly double the total recorded in 2008 ($271 billion)”.

And as Preqin points out, the industry is expanding despite the speed with which it returns money to its investors. Last year “could mark a record year for venture capital distributions. Funds returned $42 billion to investors in 1H2016, and distributions for the full year look set to surpass the record $54 billion seen in 2014”.

Asia looks to be playing a particularly significant part of this growth surge. “Venture capital funds in the market focussed on Asia are collectively seeking the most capital of any region, despite only accounting for 19% of the number of funds”, Preqin adds, while Asia-focussed venture capital funds as of mid-2016 amount to $166 billion.

And Felice Egidio, head of venture capital products at Preqin, remarks that “Asia is now starting to rival the US as the primary global venture capital market, with a number of state-backed mega funds looking to encourage and channel investment in a burgeoning entrepreneurial class. However, fund managers in the region will be acutely aware that in order to sustain their current rate of expansion, they will have to ramp up their level of distributions and prove that the industry can provide long-term gains for investors in order to drive further commitments.”

Bear in mind that Preqin’s data precedes China’s gigantic $30.19 billion state-controlled venture capital fund, approved in August 2016, and controlled by China Reform Holdings Corp.

But that last caution indicates the problem that could arrest this growth, at least in Asia.

“As at April 2017, venture capital funds held a total of $166 billion in dry powder”, Preqin adds, with Asia-focussed funds holding a third of this. The latest huge China vehicle is also only one of many. China’s state-backed venture capital vehicles do not inspire much confidence as platforms for market-driven, value-oriented investments, beholden to no special interest or political priority. Yet, their huge size carries risks of market distortions. Investors elsewhere might be perfectly happy to make their commitments to the asset class: investors in Asia would be wise to be considerably more careful.