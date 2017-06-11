PE Panorama: Has PE become a victim of its own success?

05 June 2017 Category: News, Asia, Global, Hong Kong, USA, Europe, Saudi Arabia By Paul Mackintosh

Should I carp? Should I snark? Shouldn’t I be delighted, enraptured, that CVC Capital Partners (CVC) has announced the close of CVC Capital Partners VII at its hard cap of 15.5 billion euros (US$17.41 billion), which bulks up with “the commitments of CVC and its employees”, to over 16 billion euros?

After all, this is the largest buyout fund ever raised by an independent European private equity (PE) group, far surpassing Apax Partners’ 11.2 billion euros Apax Europe VII fund. So, it ought to signal Europe’s post-global financial crisis’ resurgence as a global pivot for PE fundraising and fund management, as well as investment.

The new fund will focus on investments in Europe and North America, with CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific handling its Asian strategies.

This is still short of Apollo Global Management’s target of $23.5 billion for its latest buyout fund, but obviously far ahead of the KKR Americas XII Fund – closed in March 2017 at $13.9 billion – and neck and neck with the Blackstone Group’s Blackstone Capital Partners VII, which reportedly has raised around $17 billion ahead of its expected close sometime this summer.

Clearly, limited partners (LPs) have very little compunction now about allocating to vehicles led out of Europe. That should merit some applause, right?

This would be better news, though, if it wasn’t taking place against a background of larger shifts in the entire private equity industry.

Earlier this month, the SoftBank Vision Fund reached a first close of over $93 billion. This is not just a step change in fund size, it very likely signals a change in investment economics and fund dynamics.

And Blackstone also announced earlier this month a memorandum of understanding with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia for “the launch of a new investment vehicle dedicated to infrastructure with an anchor $20 billion contribution by PIF. Blackstone anticipates that the programme will have $40 billion in total equity commitments”.

It is extremely unlikely that funds of such magnitude will have the same returns expectations, or cost of debt capital, as CVC’s latest vehicle. It is very likely, though, that such funds can distort the industry’s investment environment, and tilt it away from the kind of value creation-driven returns focus that has guided the established buyout majors, and enriched their LPs over the past decades.

A whole new group of often state-backed actors or LP co-investors have come into the market, following the PE model, but backed by substantially different resources, and perhaps priorities.

Has PE become a victim of its own success? The next few years should start to show some pointers for or against.