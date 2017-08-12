PE Panorama: Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap

03 July 2017
By Paul Mackintosh

June has ended, and so has an auction process that brought no credit to Asia Pacific, and no optimism for the future prospects for private equity (PE) in the region.

The auction for Singapore-listed warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP), which could have fetched up to US$10.5 billion from major Western PE firms, now looks likely to be a local-only proposition.

Blackstone, KKR, RRJ and TPG were all cited as potential bidders. Now that doesn’t seem likely to happen. Instead, Fang Fenglei, one of the founders of legendary Asian PE firm Hopu Investment Management, who also happens to be a director of GLP, looks likely to lock up the proposition in partnership with GLP’s current chief executive officer. Furthermore, Singapore’s GIC already holds just under 37% of the company.

GLP has reassured the Financial Times that “the company has undertaken measures to alleviate potential conflicts of interest and ensure fairness of the process,” and that any directors with potential conflicts have recused themselves.

Others aren’t convinced. As reported in the FT, one PE executive said: “The process is a farce and the most unprofessional I have ever seen… No fair play.”

The four big PE names listed have already dropped out after a cursory review, though some subsequent reports still talk of RRJ’s involvement. Warburg Pincus, meanwhile, may continue in the auction. GIC has had to stave off accusations that it could have assured a more robust auction process in order to maximise value for both itself and public shareholders. Other Asian firms, meanwhile, are still being mentioned as potential bidders.

As I wrote more than once before, I’m concerned, not that the new wave of Asian and generally state-connected money ploughing into PE might create a tougher competitive environment for the big-name independent PE firms, but that their different perspectives on returns and their closer ties to other interests might fray the quality of PE investment per se.

The Western firms that created the discipline may tweak fund terms and fee structures for their own benefit; they may often make the wrong calls in their investments; but ultimately, they are investing to increase the market value of their portfolio companies by objective application of business improvement. They may sometimes be callous, but they are not in hock to the same vested interests that created dysfunctional companies in the first place.

China’s big new PE firms, and many of the local individuals and entities active in the asset class in Asia, cannot always claim that. And if the quality of deal-making and post-deal improvement suffers, what happens to market discipline and returns?